Dahi Handi Celebrations: Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Rs 1.92 Crore In Fines

As Govinda teams across Mumbai formed human pyramids and broke Dahi Handis worth lakhs of rupees, the traffic police also stepped up action against motorists violating traffic rules during the celebrations. The traffic department issued 18,818 e-challans till late Saturday night, imposing fines amounting to Rs 1.92 crore.

Action is also being taken against other motorists identified through CCTV footage, with e-challans being issued to them. The police targeted motorists who violated traffic rules during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

The violations included dangerous and overspeeding driving, riding without helmets, triple-seat riding and violating no-entry restrictions. The highest number of challans were issued against motorists who caused traffic obstructions.

A total of 3,727 e-challans were issued for causing traffic obstructions.

One Dead, 376 'Govindas' Injured In Mumbai

A minor boy was killed and 376 ‘Govindas’ were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai, civic officials said on Sunday.

Dahi Handi, a key part of the Janmashtami celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, was observed across Maharashtra with traditional fervour on Saturday.

The tradition involves ‘Govindas’ forming multi-tiered human pyramids to reach and break clay pots filled with curd that are suspended above the ground.

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed on him while a group of children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, 376 Govindas sustained injuries during the celebrations. The island city recorded the highest number of cases at 183, followed by 126 in the western suburbs and 62 in the eastern suburbs.

Of those injured, 53 are currently hospitalised, while 37 others remain under treatment. A total of 286 people were discharged after receiving medical care, the BMC said.

KEM Hospital in Parel reported the highest number of injured Govindas at 76, followed by HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari with 34. Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and V Desai Hospital in Vikhroli reported 33 cases each, while Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central recorded 32 injured Govindas.