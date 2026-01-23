Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress MP's Nephew 'Accidentally' Shoots Wife In The Head, Then Kills Self In Ahmedabad

Congress leader Yashrajsinh Gohil allegedly shot his wife, Rajeshwari, with his licensed revolver at their Ahmedabad home after returning from dinner at a relative's.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Congress leader Yashrajsinh Gohil, nephew of senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, died by suicide after allegedly shooting his wife with his licensed revolver at their residence in Ahmedabad.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (A Division) Jayesh Bhrambhatt said the incident occurred late on the night of January 21.

How The Tragedy Unfolded

According to police, the couple had visited a relative’s home for dinner and returned to their apartment later in the evening. After briefly speaking with Gohil’s mother, they went to their bedroom.

Sometime later, Gohil reportedly informed his mother that a bullet had been fired from his revolver and that his wife, Rajeshwari, had been "accidentally" shot.

“In this incident, Rajeshwari and her husband, Yashrajsinh, died. They had gone to a relative’s house for dinner. After returning home, they spoke with their mother and then went to their bedroom. After some time, Yashrajsinh told his mother that a bullet had been fired from his revolver and his wife had been shot,” news agency ANI quoted the ACP as saying.

The police official further said that Gohil and his mother together contacted the 108 ambulance service. When the medical team arrived, Rajeshwari was declared dead at the spot. As the ambulance staff moved out of the room to inform the control room, a gunshot was heard.

Officials said Gohil had shot himself with the same revolver. Police teams subsequently reached the residence and informed the Forensic Science Laboratory officer and the Executive Magistrate. After completing the required procedures, both bodies were sent for postmortem and forensic examination.

“Further investigation is being carried out and all angles are being examined,” the police official added.

How Political Leaders Reacted 

Congress Gujarat leader Manish Doshi termed the incident deeply unfortunate. He said Gohil had recently been appointed to the Maritime Board after clearing a departmental examination and was also preparing for a competitive exam.

“As per the information we have, they had gone to their aunt’s house for a meal and returned home happily. After reaching their residence at NRI Tower, he accidentally shot his wife with his licensed revolver,” Doshi said.

He added that Gohil had called the ambulance service and went to guide the medical team after they initially faced difficulty locating the address. After doctors confirmed his wife’s death, Gohil allegedly shot himself.

The bodies were taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for postmortem. Police said further details in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmedabad CONGRESS
