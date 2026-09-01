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English NewsCitiesCong's Udit Raj Burns Manusmriti, Stages Protest Outside RSS HQ Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Cong's Udit Raj Burns Manusmriti, Stages Protest Outside RSS HQ Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress protests outside RSS HQ over Rahul Gandhi FIR; Udit Raj detained as workers burn Manusmriti and raise slogans against the BJP and RSS.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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  • Protesters accused RSS of imposing Manusmriti, harming Dalits.

Congress staged a protest outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi after an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi over the Haldwani ‘purification’ row. Congress leader Udit Raj led the flash protest, during which police detained him and several party workers. The demonstration focused on the FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the controversy surrounding the ‘purification’ ceremony. 

Manusmriti Burnt

Congress workers protesting outside the RSS headquarters also burnt a copy of the Manusmriti, raising slogans against the ancient Hindu text and displaying posters reading, “Manusmriti rejected, Constitution accepted”.

The protesters accused the RSS of seeking to impose Manusmriti and alleged that this would push Dalits back into a historically oppressed position. 

Also Read: ‘You Will Be Killed Shortly’: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat By Post

Udit Raj Targets RSS

Udit Raj launched a sharp attack on the RSS on social media, writing, “RSS m​urdabad!” He accused the organisation of being the “mother organisation” of the BJP and alleged that it was responsible for spreading hatred in the country.

He also criticised the purification ceremony reportedly carried out after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav vacated the chief minister’s official residence.

Following the demonstration, Delhi Police increased security around Keshav Kunj and nearby areas. Udit Raj and other protesters were taken to a police station for questioning.

Also Read: Supreme Court Cancels Jantar Mantar Protest FIRs; CJP Calls It 'Historic' Win

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Udit Raj RSS Manusmriti CONGRESS
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