Cong's Udit Raj Burns Manusmriti, Stages Protest Outside RSS HQ Over FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters accused RSS of imposing Manusmriti, harming Dalits.

Congress staged a protest outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi after an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi over the Haldwani ‘purification’ row. Congress leader Udit Raj led the flash protest, during which police detained him and several party workers. The demonstration focused on the FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the controversy surrounding the ‘purification’ ceremony.

Manusmriti Burnt

Congress workers protesting outside the RSS headquarters also burnt a copy of the Manusmriti, raising slogans against the ancient Hindu text and displaying posters reading, “Manusmriti rejected, Constitution accepted”.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj, who was staging a protest along with other party workers outside the Keshav Kunj RSS headquarters against the FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi over the Haldwani 'purification' controversy, has been detained by police. pic.twitter.com/wYnjzaSI2o — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

The protesters accused the RSS of seeking to impose Manusmriti and alleged that this would push Dalits back into a historically oppressed position.

Also Read: ‘You Will Be Killed Shortly’: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat By Post

Udit Raj Targets RSS

Udit Raj launched a sharp attack on the RSS on social media, writing, “RSS m​urdabad!” He accused the organisation of being the “mother organisation” of the BJP and alleged that it was responsible for spreading hatred in the country.

He also criticised the purification ceremony reportedly carried out after former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav vacated the chief minister’s official residence.

Following the demonstration, Delhi Police increased security around Keshav Kunj and nearby areas. Udit Raj and other protesters were taken to a police station for questioning.

Also Read: Supreme Court Cancels Jantar Mantar Protest FIRs; CJP Calls It 'Historic' Win