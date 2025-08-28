Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coimbatore Power Cut On August 29, 2025: Full List Of Areas Affected

TANGEDCO announced a power shutdown in parts of Coimbatore on August 29, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM for essential maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power shutdown across multiple parts of Coimbatore on Friday, August 29, 2025, to facilitate essential maintenance works. The outage will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in most locations, though supply may be restored earlier if the works are completed ahead of schedule.

The shutdown is being carried out primarily for maintenance of 110kV and 22kV breakers and associated accessories, as well as other substation-related service works.

Coimbatore Power Cut (August 29, 2025): Areas Affected

Kavundampalayam (Metro Substation): 24 Hours Water Supply Athigadavu Scheme, Housing Board, AR Nagar, Thamami Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Bharathi Nagar.

Madhampatty 110/33-22kV SS: Madhampatty, Alandurai, Kuppanur, Karadimadai, Poondy, Semmedu, Theethipalayam, Perur, Goundanur, Kalampalayam.

Bhavani Barrage 110/22kV SS: Thekkampatty, Nanjayagoundanpudur, Sukku Kappi Kadai, Samayapuram, Bathirakaliamman Kovil, Nellithurai, Kendapalayam, Dotadhasanur, Ramaiyagoundanpudur, Uppupallam.

Periyanaickenpalayam 110/22kV SS: Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Goundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, Veerapandi, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindhanaickenpalayam, Maniyakar.

Marudhur SS: Tholampalayam, Velliyangadu, Siliyur, Dhayanur, Marudhur, Senniveerampalayam, Karamadai, Chikarampalayam, Karichipalayam, Kannarpalayam, Kalatiyur, Pojanganur, M.G. Pudur.

Devarayapuram 110/11kV SS: Devarayapuram, Boluvampatty, Viraliyur, Narasipuram, J.N. Palayam, Kaliannanpudur, Puthur, Thennamanallur, Kondayampalayam, Thendral Nagar.

Advisory to Residents

In the wake of the power shutdown, residents are advised to charge essential devices in advance, store sufficient drinking water and plan daily chores accordingly. Using inverters, power banks, and keeping emergency lights ready can help manage the outage smoothly. Residents in the affected areas, residents have been advised to do essential household chores, water pumping and business operations depending on electricity well in advance to avoid inconvenience during the seven-hour shutdown.

Authorities have requested public cooperation during this temporary disruption to ensure safety and efficient maintenance.

TANGEDCO has assured that power will be restored promptly once maintenance activities are completed.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Coimbatore
