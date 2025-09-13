Coimbatore Power Cut On September 15-16, 2025: Several Areas To Be Hit By 7-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Cut On September 15-16, 2025: Several parts of Coimbatore will experience a scheduled power shutdown on September 15 and 16, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) carries out maintenance work across key substations. The planned outage will last from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on both days, though officials have said supply may resume earlier if work is completed ahead of schedule.

Coimbatore Power Cut

On September 15, the shutdown will affect areas under:

Pattanam 110/11 KV SS: Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, Kamban Nagar, Noyal Nagar, Sathyanarayana Puram, Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai, Nakamanaikan Palayam, Kaveri Nagar, Kamatchi Puram.

Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, Kamban Nagar, Noyal Nagar, Sathyanarayana Puram, Pallapalayam EB Office, Karavali Salai, Nakamanaikan Palayam, Kaveri Nagar, Kamatchi Puram. Kaduvettipalayam 110 KV SS: Pappampatty, N.G. Palayam, S.R. Palayam, parts of Annur and Sundamedu.

Pappampatty, N.G. Palayam, S.R. Palayam, parts of Annur and Sundamedu. Kaniyur 110/33-11 KV SS: Kollupalayam, Sheeba Nagar, Thennampalayam, Subrampalayam, Kaliapuram, Sangothipalayam.

On September 16, the following areas will be impacted:

Kuppepalayam SS: Kuppepalayam, Onnipalayam, CK Palayam, Kallipalayam, Kattampatty, Sengalipalayam, Karichipalayam, Vadugapalayam, Kathavukarai, Mondikaliputhur, Moonukattiyur, Rangappagoundanputhur.

Kuppepalayam, Onnipalayam, CK Palayam, Kallipalayam, Kattampatty, Sengalipalayam, Karichipalayam, Vadugapalayam, Kathavukarai, Mondikaliputhur, Moonukattiyur, Rangappagoundanputhur. Podanur 110/22 KV SS: Eachanary, N.J. Puram, K.V. Palayam, Podanur, Vellalore.

How Residents Can Prepare For Power Shutdown

Authorities have advised residents to charge essential devices like mobile phones, inverters, and medical equipment in advance. Businesses and households depending on electricity for daily operations should plan alternate arrangements. Perishable food should be stored properly to prevent spoilage, and residents are urged to use the outage window for energy conservation and safe handling of electrical appliances.

When the power goes out, avoid switching on heavy appliances right before or after the shutdown since sudden fluctuations can damage them. It is safer to unplug televisions, computers, and other sensitive electronics until the supply stabilizes. Try to rely on natural ventilation and keep refrigerators closed as much as possible. If you work or study online, plan your schedule around the outage or use power banks and mobile data.

The maintenance and tree-cutting works are part of Tangedco’s efforts to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure and reduce the risk of unexpected outages in the future.

