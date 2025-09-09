Coimbatore Power Cut On September 10, 2025: Several Parts Of City To Face Outage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCoimbatore Power Cut On September 10, 2025: Several Parts Of City To Face Outage

On September 10, 2025, Coimbatore will experience a power outage in areas served by Devanampalayam, Madukkarai and Mill Kovilpalayam substations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
Coimbatore Power Cut On September 10, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced a scheduled power outage in parts of Coimbatore district on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The shutdown is necessary to facilitate routine maintenance works and will affect supply from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Coimbatore Power Cut On September 10, 2025

According to officials, power supply will be suspended in the following areas:

  • Devanampalayam 110 KV Substation: Vaguthampalayam, Devanampalayam, parts of Chetipudur, parts of Kapalankarai, Emmegoundampalayam, Cheripalayam, and Andipalayam.
  • Madukkarai 110 KV Substation: Arivoli Nagar, Serapalayam, Madukkarai, Palathurai, and A.G. Pathy.
  • Mill Kovilpalayam Areas: Senguttupalayam, N.G. Pudur, Perumpathi, Mullupadi, and Vadakkipalayam.


Why Power Shutdown In Coimbatore?

Tangedco engineers stated that the scheduled maintenance is essential for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and improving distribution infrastructure ahead of the festive season. The works will include preventive checks, strengthening of feeder lines, and inspection of transformers to minimize the chances of unexpected breakdowns.

Officials assured that electricity would be restored ahead of schedule if the maintenance activities are completed earlier than expected. Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to plan accordingly, especially those relying on electricity for essential services.

Power shutdowns for routine maintenance are regularly carried out across Coimbatore and other districts, as part of Tangedco’s efforts to upgrade the power distribution network. While temporary outages may cause inconvenience, authorities maintain that such measures are critical to improving long-term supply stability and reducing disruptions during peak demand.

Consumers are encouraged to make use of backup power sources where available and complete essential tasks before the scheduled outage. Updates regarding restoration will be communicated by Tangedco through its official channels.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
Coimbatore
