Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 10-11, 2025: Over 75 Areas To Be Hit By 7-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 10-11, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced scheduled power cuts in several parts of Coimbatore over two consecutive days — November 10 and 11, 2025 — to facilitate substation maintenance and tree-cutting works aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and safer electricity supply in the coming months.

Coimbatore Power Cut On Nov 10-11, 2025

November 10 (Monday)

Power supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in areas.

Metro M.G. Road substation: M.G. Road, S.I.H.S. Colony, Kaveri Nagar, J.J. Nagar, and Ondipudur. The shutdown has been planned to carry out essential substation maintenance work to strengthen feeder lines and upgrade safety mechanisms.

M.G. Road, S.I.H.S. Colony, Kaveri Nagar, J.J. Nagar, and Ondipudur. The shutdown has been planned to carry out essential substation maintenance work to strengthen feeder lines and upgrade safety mechanisms. Thudiyalur 110/22 KV substation: K. Vadamadurai, Thudiyalur, Appanaickenpalayam, Arunanagar, V.S.K. Nagar, V.K.V. Nagar, NGGO Colony, Palanigoundanpudur, Pannimadai, Dhaliyur, Thippanur, Papanaickenpalayam, K.N.G. Pudur, and V.G. Hospital surroundings — will experience a shutdown during the same hours to enable maintenance and tree-cutting along power lines.

November 11 (Tuesday)

Maintenance-related power cuts will extend to multiple regions across the city, including:

Periyanaickenpalayam: Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, GudalurGoundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, Veerapandi, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindhanaickenpalayam, Maniyakar

Madhampatty : Madhampatty , Alandurai , Kuppanur , Karadimadai , Poondy , Semmedu , Theethipalayam , Perur , Goundanur , Kalampalayam , Perurchettipalayam



Devarayapuram : Devarayapuram , Boluvampatty , Viraliyur , Narasipuram , J.N.Palayam , Kaliannanpudur , Puthur , Thennamanallur , Kondayampalayam , Thendral Nagar



Bhavani Barrage: Thekkampatty , Nanjayagounda Pudur SukkuKappiKadai , Samayapuram , Bathirakaliamman Kovil , Nellithurai , Kendapalayam , Dotadhasanur , Ramaiyagoundanpudur , Uppupallam

Marudhur : Tholampalayam , Velliyangadu , Siliyur , Dhayanur , Marudhur , Senniveerampalayam , Karamadai , Chikarampalaaym , Karichipalayam , Kannarpalayam , Kalatiyur , Pojanganur and M.G.Pudur

Reason for Shutdown:

According to TANGEDCO, the power interruptions are part of preventive maintenance efforts to reduce chances of outages caused by vegetation overgrowth, transformer stress, and aging infrastructure. Such proactive shutdowns help ensure smoother supply during the festive and winter season.

During power cut, residents have been advised to charge essential devices (phones, inverters, Wi-Fi routers) beforehand and store sufficient water, as motor pumps won’t function during the outage. They were also told to avoid using electrical appliances when power resumes to prevent damage from voltage fluctuations.