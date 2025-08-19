Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coimbatore Power Cut On August 20, 2025: Several Areas To Be Hit By Outage — Details

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 20, 2025: The residents are set to face planned power outages from 9 AM to 4 PM due to maintenance in areas including Villankurichi, Kalapatty, Irugur and KG Chavady.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Coimbatore Power Cut On August 20, 2025: Residents in multiple areas of Coimbatore have been advised to prepare for planned power outages on August 20, 2025, as TANGEDCO undertakes essential maintenance work and tree-cutting operations. The outages are scheduled from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning and long-term reliability of the city’s electricity supply.

The maintenance work will affect several parts of the city.

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 20

Villankurichi 33KV: Thaneerpandhal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Cheranma Nagar, Kumudham Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Sengaliappan Nagar.

Kalapatty 110KV: Kallapatty, Cheranma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Valliampalayam, KR Palayam, Villankurichi, Thanneerpandal, Peelamedu Industrial Estate, Sharp Nagar, Maheswari Nagar.

Irugur 110KV: Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, S.I.H.S Colony, Pallapalayam, Kannampalayam, Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, Goldwins,

KG Chavady 110/22KV: Chavady Pudur, Navakkarai, Veerappanur, Kaliapuram.

How To Tackle Coimbatore Power Shutdown

TANGEDCO has requested residents to take necessary precautions and complete essential electrical tasks before the scheduled power shutdown. Officials have also noted that power may be restored earlier if maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

Residents are advised to arrange emergency lighting such as LED lamps or solar lanterns, which consume less energy and last longer, and to store adequate water for drinking and cooking, particularly for those relying on electric pumps. It is recommended to prepare meals in advance or use alternative cooking methods, and to unplug sensitive electronics like computers, televisions, and refrigerators to prevent damage. Authorities have urged people to plan ahead to minimise inconvenience during the outage and ensure safety until power is restored.

Authorities have assured that power may be restored earlier if the maintenance work concludes ahead of schedule. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential electrical tasks in advance. With careful preparation, the temporary disruption is expected to have minimal impact on daily routines while enabling TANGEDCO to maintain uninterrupted power supply in the future.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Coimbatore
