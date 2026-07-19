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English NewsCitiesCJP Issues Guidelines Ahead Of 'Chalo Parliament' March, Makes Appeal To Protesters

CJP Issues Guidelines Ahead Of 'Chalo Parliament' March, Makes Appeal To Protesters

CJP has issued guidelines ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's 'Chalo Parliament' march, urging protesters to remain peaceful and record every incident.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'Chalo Parliament' march scheduled for July 20.
  • CJP issued advisory for peaceful protest, coinciding Parliament's monsoon session.
  • Guidelines urge positive slogans, non-violence, respecting national symbols during march.

Ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's proposed 'Chalo Parliament' march in New Delhi on July 20, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has issued a detailed advisory for participants, urging supporters from across the country to join the protest peacefully. The organisation has also shared a graphic on X outlining what demonstrators should and should not do during the march. The protest is scheduled to begin from Jantar Mantar at 9 am, coinciding with the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, prompting heightened security arrangements by the Delhi Police.

March Guidelines

In its advisory, the CJP asked participants to carry only the Indian national flag, a copy of the Constitution, or photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, or Bhagat Singh.

The organisation appealed to protesters to raise only positive slogans, including "Jai Hind," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Inquilab Zindabad," and "Jai Bhim." It also urged participants to record events on their mobile phones, remain peaceful throughout the demonstration, and strictly adhere to the principles of non-violence.

The advisory further encouraged demonstrators to arrive well-prepared by eating before leaving home to avoid dehydration, carrying a scarf or cap to cope with Delhi's July heat, and attending the march with friends, neighbours or family members rather than alone. Participants were also asked not to remain silent if they witnessed any wrongdoing and to ensure the Indian flag is treated with respect, including never placing it on the ground.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Breaks Silence After Delhi HC Hearing, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

Political Flashpoint

The march comes amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for nearly a month. Protesters claim the government has not initiated any dialogue over their demands.

The controversy intensified after Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for 21 days, was removed from the protest site and admitted to hospital. Authorities cited the Delhi High Court's directions regarding his medical treatment, while supporters alleged the move was intended to weaken Sunday's march.

The CJP has accused the government of using the Delhi Police to disrupt the protest before it reaches Parliament. With the march coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, authorities are expected to maintain heightened security across central Delhi as large crowds gather for the demonstration.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses To Shift Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta, Keeps Him At Safdarjung Hospital

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk Protest Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Abhijeet Dipke Cockroach Janata Party
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