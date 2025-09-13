CM Mohan Yadav Rescued After Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire In MP's Mandsaur; Video Surfaces

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCM Mohan Yadav Rescued After Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire In MP's Mandsaur; Video Surfaces

CM Yadav was in Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat to inaugurate its fourth edition as part of an initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation. He was safely rescued by the security personnel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major mishap was averted on Saturday after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's hot air balloon caught fire at Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur. CM Yadav was safely rescued.

The videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing security personnel rescuing the chief minister after fire erupted when he entered the hot air balloon for a joyride. The fire broke out in the lower part of the balloon due to the high wind speed.

Due to the wind, the balloon, instead of flying, tilted downwards and caught fire. The security personnel rushed to rescue the CM and the experts present at the spot swiftly extinguished the fire.

CM Yadav was in Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat to inaugurate its fourth edition as part of an initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation. 

"Many facilities have been started to attract tourists to this place, like air balloon. I have been in this tourist village of Gandhi Sagar since last night. A beautiful place has been developed through Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation. In Madhya Pradesh, tourist centres like Gandhi Sagar are very rare, where there is natural beauty as well as forest wealth... Gandhi Sagar Dam is the best place where there is a wonderful natural habitat for all vultures," he said, praising Gandhi Sagar as a tourist destination.

 

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
