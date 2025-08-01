Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesClashes Erupt In Pune Over 'Objectionable' Social Media Post; Police Fire Tear Gas As Stones Hurled, Bike Torched

The clash broke out after a youth from a particular community allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on social media, which angered people from another group in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 05:15 PM (IST)

Tensions flared in a village in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday after two groups clashed over an "objectionable" post on social media, resulting in stone pelting, arsoning, and vandalism. Police had to lob teargas shells in order to restore law and order clashes erupted. One person has been detained in connection with the incident. 

The clash broke out after a youth from a particular community allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on social media, which angered people from another group in Yavat village in Pune's Daund tehsil.

Police said that the situation was already tense in the area as another incident had occurred in the village a week ago. After the post surfaced today afternoon, villagers took to the streets and some of the youngsters tried to vandalise a structure. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

A police official told news agency PTI that one group vandalised structures and properties belonging to the opposite community, pelted stones and also set a motorcycle on fire. 

"We had to lob teargas shells to disperse the mob and restore law and order. A sizable number of police personnel have been deployed at the site. The youth who uploaded the post has been detained," the official said.

Following the incident, Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural), visited the site and urged the people in the village to maintain calm. He also warned them against spreading of rumours.

"Here in Yavat village, around 12-12.30 pm, Police received information that a young boy posted an objectionable status on his WhatsApp/Facebook. Following the complaint, the boy was brought to the Police Station. Action was initiated. A few villages also reached there. Our Police team started a meeting with the representatives of the village to maintain peace in the village. But by then, the message on social media had become viral," SP Sandeep Singh Gill told news agency ANI.

"Police administration responded here and patrolled the village. The situation is peaceful right now," he added.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Police personnel are present in the area to ensure law and order.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Pune Police MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
