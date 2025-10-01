Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Clash Erupts At Garba Night In Bikaner: Police, Civilians Injured After Clash Over Harassment Row

Garba night in Bikaner turned violent after harassment allegations led to stone-pelting and clashes; police and locals injured, vehicles vandalized, several detained, probe underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
A festive Garba night in Bikaner turned violent late Tuesday after allegations of harassment against young women sparked a major clash between two groups. The incident, which took place in the Benisar Bari area under Naya Shahar police station, quickly escalated into a brawl, stone-pelting, and vandalism.

According to police, chaos broke out when some participants accused a group of men of misbehaving with women during the Garba celebrations. What began as an argument soon spiraled into physical violence, with both sides resorting to stone-throwing. Several police personnel, including City Circle Officer (CO) Shravan Das, sustained injuries in the attack. Locals also reported injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Amid the violence, a police jeep and a motorbike parked near the venue were vandalized. In response, authorities detained around half a dozen people from the spot. Officials confirmed that those taken into custody are currently being questioned to identify the instigators.

MLA Steps In to Calm Tensions

The incident occurred close to the residence of local MLA Jethanand Vyas, who immediately rushed to the site. Vyas personally intervened, urging both groups to maintain peace and reminding residents that cultural events like Garba are meant to foster unity, not division. His efforts helped bring the situation under control, though heavy police deployment remained in the area till late at night.

Bikaner police have launched a formal investigation into the clash. Senior officers said strict legal action will be taken against those involved in stone-pelting, harassment, or property damage. Security has also been tightened across the city, with additional police presence expected at upcoming Garba events to prevent further disturbances.

Concerns Over Safety at Cultural Events

This is not the first time such incidents have marred Garba celebrations in Bikaner. In recent years, rising cases of harassment and group clashes during festive gatherings have raised serious safety concerns among residents. Many fear that cultural programs, once seen as safe spaces for joy and community bonding, are increasingly becoming hotspots for conflict.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Bikaner Garba Clash Bikaner Violence Garba Event Rajasthan Stone Pelting Bikaner CO Shravan Das Injured MLA Jethanand Vyas Garba Harassment Case Bikaner Police Investigation
