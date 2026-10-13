CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained Again As They Attempt To Protest At Jantar Mantar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders detained protesting Jantar Mantar's denotified status.

Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, drawing criticism.

Three new protest sites designated after MHA committee review.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde were detained on Tuesday after they allegedly attempted to break the security cordon and enter Jantar Mantar, a day after it had been denotified as a designated protest site.

The activists had gathered at the site in the early hours of the morning to demonstrate against the decision before they were taken into custody by security personnel.

In a post on X, Abhijeet Dipke said: "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. AshutoshRanka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi." He also shared a video of the three CJP leaders breaching the former protest site and waiving the national flag.

Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

Ranka also posted a message opposing the move, saying, “Hands Off Jantar Mantar.”

CJP Says De-Notification Will Not Stop Protests

The detentions came amid criticism from CJP over the decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site. Dipke had earlier argued that removing the venue from the list would not end demonstrations against the government.

“Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away. Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator’s problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting,” he said.

The CJP activists' attempt to enter the venue followed the Delhi Police's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar and designate three alternative locations for protests and demonstrations in the national capital.

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Jairam Ramesh Accuses Government Of Restricting Dissent

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the decision, accusing the government of restricting democratic protests and targeting the right to dissent.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the move reflected panic within the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that the historic venue would no longer provide a regular boost to democratic expression.

“It is a definite sign of the extreme panic that has gripped the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where our democracy is given a daily booster dose,” Ramesh wrote.

“The poisonous pair is embattled, and we have seen in the past few days how brutally they have dealt with peaceful public protests. Democracy no longer matters to them. It is all a matter of Demokursi,” he added.

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Ramlila Maidan, Burari And CBD Ground Named New Protest Sites

According to an official notice, Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi on Monday.

The Delhi Police has designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative venues for such activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to examine alternative locations where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations. The notice said the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar was taken on the basis of the committee's recommendations.

The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and CJP activists, who have questioned whether the new arrangements will allow citizens to continue holding demonstrations at accessible venues.