Stepping Out In Delhi Today? Check Affected Roads, Diversions And Metro Curbs Before You Leave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mobile internet suspended, heavy police deployed across central Delhi.

Commuters travelling across Delhi on Saturday should prepare for possible delays and plan their journeys in advance as traffic restrictions and diversions have come into force from 6 am ahead of a proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration is being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of disruptions at several key intersections, particularly in central Delhi, as security has been tightened across the national capital. The arrangements come alongside metro restrictions, train cancellations and a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in parts of the city.

Delhi Traffic Restrictions Today: Check Affected Roads And Junctions

Traffic diversions began at 6 am on Saturday and will be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation. Areas around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar and Patel Chowk are among those likely to witness disruptions.

According to the traffic advisory, the affected stretches include:

Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout

Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing

Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing

Rail Bhawan roundabout

Patel Chowk and Gol Dak Khana

Windsor Place

Mandi House

Chelmsford Road and Sansad Marg intersections with Connaught Place's outer circle

Barakhamba Road intersection

Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction

Chelmsford Road-Connaught Place outer circle intersection

Bharion Road-Mahatma Gandhi Marg intersection

Lodhi Road flyover and Neela Gumbad roundabout

Madarsa T-point and Samrat Hotel roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing

Underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers

Ring Road-San Martin Marg intersection

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas and allow extra time for their journeys. Those heading to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport via New Delhi and central Delhi have been asked to plan their routes accordingly.

ALSO READ: 25,000 Cops, 45 Metro Stations Restricted, Border Checks: Delhi Gears Up For CJP Protest

Delhi Metro Restrictions: Entry, Exit Curbs At 57 Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restricted entry and exit at 45 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until 6 pm on Saturday, October 10, amid heightened security ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

The revised advisory reduced the number of affected stations from the 57 initially announced. Interchange facilities remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station, where passengers cannot enter, exit or change lines.

Passengers planning to use the metro should check official DMRC updates before leaving, particularly if their journeys involve stations in central Delhi or areas near the proposed protest site.

Mobile Internet Suspended In Central Delhi

A 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in central Delhi came into effect at 10 pm on Friday as part of the security measures ahead of the demonstration.

The restrictions add to the traffic and metro-related disruptions commuters may encounter while travelling through the national capital on Saturday.

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Heavy Security Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers across Delhi early Saturday, with officers manning barricades and monitoring vehicular movement. Visuals from around Jantar Mantar showed a heavy police presence, with personnel checking some vehicles entering and leaving the area.

Traffic was moving smoothly in the early morning, although the police said restrictions could be tightened or relaxed depending on real-time assessments of the law and order situation.

The proposed CJP demonstration centres on allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration. The protesters are demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Commuters are advised to check the latest traffic and metro advisories before setting out and account for possible delays, especially when travelling through central Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)