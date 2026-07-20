Delhi Police Deny Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar As 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Draws Thousands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands protested at Jantar Mantar demanding exam accountability.

Police denied violence despite reports of stone-pelting, lathi-charge.

AISA activists ended hunger strike; Sonam Wangchuk continued fast.

Thousands of protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar on Monday despite heavy rain and extensive security arrangements across central Delhi as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) went ahead with its proposed "Sansad Chalo" march, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police had sealed roads leading to Parliament, barricaded the protest site from all sides and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Several Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, were also closed as part of heightened security measures.

While visuals circulating from the protest site appeared to show Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using batons against demonstrators, Delhi Police denied reports of violence and maintained that the protest was being handled professionally.

Delhi Police Deny Violence, Urge Public Not to Believe Rumours

In a statement, Delhi Police said some sections of the media had reported isolated incidents of violence and detentions at Jantar Mantar.

The force dismissed those claims, stating that no such incidents had taken place and that the protest was being managed in a professional manner.

In a post on X, Delhi Police appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours or misinformation and urged everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order in and around the protest venue.

However, according to ABP News correspondent Ahmed Belal, stone-pelting and a lathi-charge took place during the protest.

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Thousands Defy Restrictions to Join 'Sansad Chalo' March

Police had earlier made it clear that permission had not been granted for the proposed march towards Parliament and warned that any unauthorised procession would not be allowed.

Despite the restrictions, protesters continued to arrive at Jantar Mantar throughout the morning. The CJP shared photographs and videos on social media showing large crowds despite the heavy rain and security deployment.

In one post, the party wrote, "Heavy rains and massive security, but nothing will stop the cockroaches today." CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also shared an image of the Constitution with the message, "Long live the Constitution."

The party urged supporters to remain peaceful despite reports that several metro stations had been closed and many protesters were being stopped from reaching the protest venue.

"Please remain calm wherever you might be. Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a message to supporters.

AISA Activists End 23-Day Hunger Strike

Amid the ongoing demonstrations, three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists ended their indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after completing 23 days of fasting.

The decision followed an appeal from a delegation comprising opposition Members of Parliament, representatives of civil society organisations and prominent personalities from various fields, who urged the students to continue the movement through Parliament and broader public campaigns.

The activists — Neha, Manish and Ameen — were assured that their demands would be raised during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and pursued through political and public outreach initiatives.

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Sonam Wangchuk Continues Indefinite Fast

The protests continued even as activist Sonam Wangchuk remained admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police on Friday.

Wangchuk reiterated that he would continue his indefinite hunger strike beyond Monday's "Sansad Chalo" march unless the government accepted accountability for the alleged failures in the education system or political leaders assured him that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

His continued fast has added further momentum to the wider agitation over the alleged examination irregularities.