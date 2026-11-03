Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepa Sagar's body found on Jagdalpur commercial building rooftop.

Police suspect suicide by hanging; a note was recovered.

Family alleges delayed information, questions police investigation process.

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the rooftop of a commercial building owned by a former BJP MLA in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Deepa Sagar, who worked at a clothing store operating on the premises of the establishment, known as Bafna House, owned by former MLA Santosh Bafna, police said.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Leeladhar Rathore said the body was recovered on Monday morning after police received information about the incident. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have recovered a purported suicide note from the spot.

Woman Had Joined Clothing Store In October

According to preliminary findings, Sagar had started working at the clothing store on October 21. At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, she reportedly went towards the rooftop but did not return, Rathore said.

On Monday morning, a woman employee who went to the rooftop for some work spotted the body and alerted the shop owner and other staff members.

Police found Sagar lying on the rooftop with a torn dupatta tied around her neck, while the other end was hanging from a pipe, the officer said.

A small note was also recovered from the spot. According to Rathore, the woman had reportedly written that she was taking the extreme step voluntarily and did not want anyone to be troubled.

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Police Suspect Suicide, Further Investigation Underway

Police suspect that Sagar died by hanging and that the dupatta may have snapped, causing her body to fall onto the rooftop. However, the exact circumstances surrounding her death will become clear only after further investigation, Rathore said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Family Alleges Delay In Being Informed

Meanwhile, Sagar's family members alleged that the police had initiated proceedings before they reached the spot and demanded justice.

Her aunt, Bela, said Sagar had been going to work at the clothing store for around a week.

According to Bela, when family members went looking for Sagar at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, they were told that she was not at the shop and had already left. She also claimed that Sagar's mobile phone was later brought to the house and dropped there.

The family reached the shop on Monday morning and waited for nearly an hour before being informed that Sagar had died and her body was on the rooftop, Bela alleged.

(With PTI inputs)