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HomeCities8 Dead In Boiler Explosion At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh, Several Injured

8 Dead In Boiler Explosion At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh, Several Injured

The blast took place inside the plant, leading to chaos and stampede-like situation as workers rushed to safety.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

Eight people were killed in a major industrial accident at the Vedanta Power Plant in Singhitari village of Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district after a boiler explosion triggered panic across the premises. 

According to initial reports, the blast occurred inside the plant, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation as workers rushed to safety. Authorities said around 30 to 40 workers were seriously injured in the incident.

Multiple Injuries, Casualties Suspected

Several of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with many said to be in critical condition. There are also fears of fatalities, although officials have yet to confirm any deaths.

The exact cause of the boiler explosion remains unclear at this stage.

Rescue Efforts Underway, Officials on Site

Emergency response teams and local administration officials reached the site soon after the incident and began rescue and relief operations. The premises witnessed scenes of panic as workers scrambled to escape following the blast.

Authorities have not yet released official figures regarding the number of injured or deceased.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhattisgarh News Vedanta Power Plant
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