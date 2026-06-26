Chhattisgarh's Textile Park Attracts Rs 445 Crore Investment, 11,000 Jobs Expected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhattisgarh diversifies industry with Nava Raipur Textile Park.

Swift Textiles began construction, investing ₹235 crore.

Park expects 11,000+ jobs, boosting state's manufacturing.

Chhattisgarh is seeking to diversify its industrial base beyond mining and heavy industries, with the state government focusing on textile and garment manufacturing as a new growth sector. A key part of this strategy is the development of a textile park in Nava Raipur, where the first garment manufacturing unit has now begun construction.

Rs 235-Crore Garment Unit Takes Shape

Tamil Nadu-based Swift Textiles Private Limited commenced work on the project following a foundation-laying ceremony on June 25 attended by Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan and Housing and Environment Minister OP Choudhary.

The company plans to invest Rs 235 crore in the facility, which is expected to create more than 4,600 jobs. The unit will manufacture children's apparel and knitwear, with knit garments primarily intended for export to European and American markets.

Integrated Textile Park Under Development

Spread across 81 acres, the Nava Raipur Textile Park is being developed to accommodate textile, garment, technical textile and allied industries. Planned infrastructure includes internal roads, drainage systems, power and water supply, street lighting, an administrative building, a commercial complex, a common effluent treatment plant, a solid waste management facility and a Common Facility Centre.

Besides Swift Textiles, land has also been allotted to Puneet Creations and Drishti Designs LLP. Combined, the three companies are expected to invest around Rs 445 crore, with the potential to generate more than 11,000 jobs.

Policy Push To Attract Investment

The project aligns with the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, which identifies textiles and ready-made garments as priority sectors. The policy offers employment-linked incentives for five years, including Rs 6,000 per month for each woman employee and Rs 5,000 per month for each male employee, aimed at encouraging job creation.

The state government says it has also received investment proposals across sectors including data centres, information technology, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and electrical and electronics manufacturing as part of its broader effort to diversify the state's industrial economy.

Focus On Jobs And Manufacturing

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Nava Raipur Textile Park is expected to generate employment, particularly for women and young people, while helping strengthen the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

"The Nava Raipur Textile Park will provide a strong platform for creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Chhattisgarh, especially women. Our government is committed to providing investors with the infrastructure and facilities they require. As industries expand, they will generate employment, boost economic activity and contribute to the state's industrial growth," the Chief Minister said.