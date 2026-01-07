Chhattisgarh Man Ties, Beats Minor Boys For Eating Peas; Video Sparks Outrage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChhattisgarh Man Ties, Beats Minor Boys For Eating Peas; Video Sparks Outrage

He dragged them home, verbally abused them, physically assaulted them, and tied them up.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 7 (PTI) A man allegedly tied two minor boys and beat them up for plucking and eating peas from a field in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on January 4 in Ladua village under Rajpur police station and the accused, identified as Kapil Oraon (26), was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims on Tuesday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Krishna Nath Toppo (40), his seven-year-old son and another minor relative were assaulted by Oraon, who is both a neighbour and a relative, after he found the children eating peas from his vegetable garden field, a police official said.

The accused allegedly dragged the children to his house, where he verbally abused them. He then assaulted the boys with fists and kicks, and tied their hands and legs with a rope, he said, quoting the complaint.

A case was registered at the Rajpur police station under sections 137 (2), 296, 351 (2), 115 (2), 127 (2) and 140 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, showing two children lying on the ground with their hands and legs tied with a rope. In the video, a voice is heard asking whether they had plucked peas, to which one of the children replies that he does not know. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
