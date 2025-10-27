Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Celebrates Grand Chhath, CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Offer 'Arghya' At Yamuna Banks

Delhi Celebrates Grand Chhath, CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Offer 'Arghya' At Yamuna Banks

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by BJP leaders, celebrated Chhath Puja, noting its grand scale this year. She highlighted the government's efforts in preparing ghats along the Yamuna and other locations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Participating in Chhath festivities on Monday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the grandness and splendour of the festival in the national capital this year was different from earlier.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and northwest Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia, Gupta visited a Chhath Ghat in Manglopuri.

Extending her well wishes to the people of Delhi, she said, "This splendour, grandness, and divinity of Chhath being celebrated now is providing succour to the Delhi people. I pray to Chhati Maiya for the prosperity and happiness of Delhi." During her visit, the chief minister mentioned that the festival was being celebrated along the Yamuna banks after many years. The performance of Chhath rituals, including the offering of "Arghya" to the Sun god, was prohibited under the previous government in Delhi.

The BJP government has made extensive preparations for the celebration of the festival by the Purvanchali community settled in Delhi.

According to rough estimates, the Purvanchalis constitute 40 per cent of Delhi's population and one of the largest sections of voters.

The Delhi government has prepared Ghats at 17 points from Palla to Kalindikunj on the Yamuna bank, besides setting up 1,500 temporary ghats in parks and other public places within the city.

Visiting a Chhath Ghat in Sonia Vihar alongside BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the chief minister greeted Chhath devotees on a boat ride in the Yamuna and performed "Arghya" (offering to the setting sun).

"It was a unique experience. I can not put into words the joy I felt after seeing joy on the faces of devotees," Gupta told PTI.

Lakhs of people celebrated Chhath at different places.

"Arrangements were made by the government, and those who used to go to their villages earlier to celebrate Chhath could do it here. People are happy, and I am satisfied that the efforts of the government were successful," she said.

Responding to the opposing AAP leaders’ attack on her government over Yamuna’s water quality and preparations for the festival, the chief minister said, "Some people tried to convert Chhath into a political arena, but people responded to them, showing their happiness with the grand celebration." "Not just Delhi, people from all over the country witnessed a grand celebration of Chhath in the city this time," she added.

Many BJP leaders, Delhi cabinet ministers, senior party functionaries, and elected representatives, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, participated in Chhath celebrations at various locations, offering "Arghya" to the setting Sun.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma also celebrated the festival by performing the rituals.

"In my New Delhi constituency, there is not much space available for celebrating Chhath. So, I prepared a ghat at my residence to enable Purvanchali brothers and sisters to perform the rituals," he said.

A large number of people from Purvanchal (Eastern UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand) converged at the ghats prepared by the Delhi government along the Yamuna bank and other places to celebrate Chhath.

The three-day festival will conclude with an early morning "Arghya" to the rising Sun.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja BJP Delhi Yamuna River Rekha Gupta Arghya Chhath Puja 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’: Woman’s Father Arrested, Confesses To Orchestrating Fake Case In A ‘Toilet Cleaner’ Twist
Delhi ‘Acid Attack’: Woman’s Father Arrested, Confessed To Plotting Fake Case, A 'Toilet Cleaner' Twist
India
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact; Winds, Heavy Rain Hit Coasts
Cyclone Montha: 72 Trains Cancelled, Flights Suspended As AP Coast Braces For Impact — UPDATES
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav Rallies To Follow
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto Tomorrow, Rahul-Tejashwi Rallies To Follow
Election 2025
Bengal SIR: TMC Vows Protest, Cautions Against ‘Trap’; BJP Welcomes Move To ‘Weed Out Infiltrators’
Bengal SIR: TMC Vows Protest, Cautions Against ‘Trap’; BJP Welcomes Move To ‘Weed Out Infiltrators’
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget