HomeCitiesChennai Set For Weekend Showers; Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Till Sept 5

Chennai Set For Weekend Showers; Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Till Sept 5

Along with Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience isolated rainfall until September 5.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai is expected to receive light to moderate showers over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies and one or two spells of rain in some areas. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 37°C, while the minimum may remain near 28°C. The weather office has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between September 2 and 5.

Across Tamil Nadu, rainfall occurred at a few places in the south and at isolated locations in the north, while Puducherry and Karaikal reported dry weather. In the Nilgiris region, Valparai PTO, Cincona, and Chinnakalar (all in Coimbatore district) each recorded 4 cm of rainfall.

On Friday, Madurai Airport logged the state’s highest maximum temperature at 40.5°C, while Karur Paramathi reported the lowest minimum at 21.5°C.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation that lay over Vidarbha and its neighbourhood has shifted to central parts of south Madhya Pradesh, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level and tilting southward with height. Meanwhile, the trough from South Chhattisgarh to North Kerala has become less marked.

 

ALSO READ: 39-Yr-Old Chennai Heart Surgeon Dies Of 'Massive Cardiac Arrest' During Duty, Raises Alarm On Doctors' Health

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
