Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChennai On Yellow Alert After Overnight Unseasonal Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai On Yellow Alert After Overnight Unseasonal Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers Across Tamil Nadu

Unseasonal rains cool Tamil Nadu as Chennai and delta districts see showers, with forecasts warning of intermittent rain and isolated heavy spells.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Unusual weather conditions have caught residents across Tamil Nadu by surprise, with unseasonal rainfall and a drop in temperatures after weeks of dry days. Chennai and several coastal and interior districts witnessed showers, while weather officials have warned that rain activity is likely to continue across the state over the coming days. The Meteorological Centre forecasts continued rainfall across coastal, delta, and interior districts until January 29, influenced by atmospheric waves.

Chennai Rains

Chennai witnessed moderate rainfall earlier in the day, leading to noticeably cooler weather across the city. Intermittent showers began in the afternoon on Friday, briefly intensifying before tapering off by evening. The sudden change in conditions caused traffic slowdowns in several areas, as fog and slippery roads made commuting difficult.

Overnight rainfall was reported in parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. In some low-lying pockets, waterlogging was observed, posing challenges for sanitation workers and early-morning commuters.

The city is expected to experience a mostly cloudy sky, with chances of light to moderate rain in several localities. Day temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C, while night temperatures may dip to around 22°C.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain Likely Across Coastal, Delta & Interior Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that rainfall activity is expected across large parts of Tamil Nadu from January 23 to January 29. Light to moderate showers are forecast in districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

Officials explained that the weather pattern is being influenced by an easterly atmospheric wave interacting with a low-level circulation over South India. Due to this, scattered rainfall is likely across the state, while interior regions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is also possible in isolated pockets of northern districts such as Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry.

Weather Watch: Bloggers Flag Short, Active Rain Spell

Independent weather observers have also flagged an active but brief rain window for the state. Weather blogger who goes by the name Chennai Rains (COMK) on X noted that the weak easterly wave could bring showers across much of Tamil Nadu, particularly along coastal stretches between the Delta region and Chennai. The intensity of rainfall, they said, would depend on interactions with a westerly trough.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Weatherman described the current weather pattern as a “monsoon-like start” for Chennai, urging residents to enjoy the rainfall over the next two days before a longer dry phase sets in. He predicted that rainfall would intensify overnight, making tonight and tomorrow the most favourable period for showers.

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Frequently Asked Questions

What weather conditions are currently affecting Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu is experiencing unusual weather with unseasonal rainfall and a drop in temperatures after a dry spell.

Which districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall?

Rainfall is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

What is causing the current rainfall in Tamil Nadu?

The weather pattern is influenced by an easterly atmospheric wave interacting with a low-level circulation over South India.

What is the temperature forecast for Chennai?

Day temperatures in Chennai are expected to be around 28°C, while night temperatures may dip to around 22°C.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Weather Update Tamil NAdu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Entertainment
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
World
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget