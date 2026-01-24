Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Unusual weather conditions have caught residents across Tamil Nadu by surprise, with unseasonal rainfall and a drop in temperatures after weeks of dry days. Chennai and several coastal and interior districts witnessed showers, while weather officials have warned that rain activity is likely to continue across the state over the coming days. The Meteorological Centre forecasts continued rainfall across coastal, delta, and interior districts until January 29, influenced by atmospheric waves.

Chennai Rains

Chennai witnessed moderate rainfall earlier in the day, leading to noticeably cooler weather across the city. Intermittent showers began in the afternoon on Friday, briefly intensifying before tapering off by evening. The sudden change in conditions caused traffic slowdowns in several areas, as fog and slippery roads made commuting difficult.

Overnight rainfall was reported in parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts, including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. In some low-lying pockets, waterlogging was observed, posing challenges for sanitation workers and early-morning commuters.

The city is expected to experience a mostly cloudy sky, with chances of light to moderate rain in several localities. Day temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C, while night temperatures may dip to around 22°C.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain Likely Across Coastal, Delta & Interior Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that rainfall activity is expected across large parts of Tamil Nadu from January 23 to January 29. Light to moderate showers are forecast in districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

Officials explained that the weather pattern is being influenced by an easterly atmospheric wave interacting with a low-level circulation over South India. Due to this, scattered rainfall is likely across the state, while interior regions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is also possible in isolated pockets of northern districts such as Tiruvannamalai and Puducherry.

Weather Watch: Bloggers Flag Short, Active Rain Spell

Independent weather observers have also flagged an active but brief rain window for the state. Weather blogger who goes by the name Chennai Rains (COMK) on X noted that the weak easterly wave could bring showers across much of Tamil Nadu, particularly along coastal stretches between the Delta region and Chennai. The intensity of rainfall, they said, would depend on interactions with a westerly trough.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Weatherman described the current weather pattern as a “monsoon-like start” for Chennai, urging residents to enjoy the rainfall over the next two days before a longer dry phase sets in. He predicted that rainfall would intensify overnight, making tonight and tomorrow the most favourable period for showers.