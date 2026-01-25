Heavy Rain Lashes Chennai; Nine Tamil Nadu Districts To Receive Downpours Today

Chennai Weather Today: Chennai has been witnessing moderate rainfall since the early hours of Sunday, accompanied by cool winds. Several localities, including Kodambakkam, Choolaimedu, Periyar Pathai, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Nungambakkam and Thousand Lights, have been receiving continuous rain.

Moderate rainfall has also been reported in Nanganallur, Alandur, Ekkattuthangal and Ashok Nagar. The persistent rain has disrupted normal life, affecting morning walkers as well as people heading out for work and business.

An easterly wave prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lankan coast, is likely to bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

Heavy Rain Alert In Nine Districts

As per the advisory, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram, as well as in Puducherry.

Forecast For Next Two Days

January 26, 2026: Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

January 27–30, 2026: Dry weather is expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Chennai Weather Forecast

For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy today. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28–29°C, while the minimum temperature may be around 22–23°C.

In line with the forecast, widespread moderate rainfall has continued across Chennai since morning.