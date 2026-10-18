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English NewsCitiesChennai Rains: Heavy Showers Flood Localities As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies

Chennai Rains: Heavy Showers Flood Localities As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies

The heavy downpour was triggered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough stretching from Lakshadweep to the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)

Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts as the northeast monsoon entered an active phase, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday.

Several parts of Chennai received intense showers on Saturday night, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting traffic. North Chennai was among the worst-hit areas, recording 6 cm to 10 cm of rainfall in less than an hour.

According to rainfall data for the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 pm on Saturday, Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district recorded the highest rainfall at 15 cm. Manalurpet in Kallakurichi district followed with 12 cm.

The RMC and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the northeast monsoon had become active.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 17 Districts

The heavy downpour was triggered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, along with a trough stretching from Lakshadweep to the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 17 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Tiruchi, warning of heavy rainfall until October 23.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

More Rain Expected Across Tamil Nadu

Meteorologists have forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.

Rainfall is also expected in Puducherry and Karaikal, according to the weather department.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Rains Tamil Nadu Weather
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