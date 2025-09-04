Chennai Power Cut On September 5, 2025: Parts Of City To Face Outage For Maintenance

Chennai Power Cut On September 5, 2025: Several localities in Chennai will face a scheduled power outage on Thursday, September 5, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced maintenance work across select areas. The shutdown will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., after which power supply is expected to be restored.

According to TANGEDCO, the maintenance activity is part of routine measures to ensure uninterrupted supply and strengthen the city’s electricity infrastructure. Residents have been advised to plan accordingly, especially those working from home, businesses depending on uninterrupted electricity, and households with medical equipment that require constant power.

Chennai Power Cut: Areas Affected

Tambaram: The outage will impact Service Road, Invicon Flats, TTK Nagar, Erusalem Nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, and GK Moopanar Avenue.

The outage will impact Service Road, Invicon Flats, TTK Nagar, Erusalem Nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, and GK Moopanar Avenue. Tiruverkadu: The affected zones include Rani Anna Nagar, Ashok Meadows, Valli Kollai Medu, Perumalagaram Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, and Hive Phase I & II.

The affected zones include Rani Anna Nagar, Ashok Meadows, Valli Kollai Medu, Perumalagaram Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, and Hive Phase I & II. TI Cycles (Industrial Zone): Areas such as Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, and Hive Phase I & II will also be covered under the shutdown.

Chennai Power Shutdown Advisory

TANGEDCO has urged residents to complete necessary household chores and charge essential electronic devices beforehand. It has also requested industries and commercial establishments in the affected areas to schedule operations accordingly. Ahead of power cut, residents have been told to disconnect sensitive appliances (TV, computers, fridge, etc.) to prevent damage when the power returns.

While the shutdown may cause temporary inconvenience, officials emphasised that these planned outages are crucial for preventive maintenance and will ultimately help improve service reliability across the city.

