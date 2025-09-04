Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On September 5, 2025: Parts Of City To Face Outage For Maintenance

Chennai Power Cut On September 5, 2025: Parts Of City To Face Outage For Maintenance

On September 5, 2025, Chennai will experience a power cut from 9 AM to 2 PM in areas including Tambaram, Tiruverkadu, and TI Cycles industrial zone.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Power Cut On September 5, 2025: Several localities in Chennai will face a scheduled power outage on Thursday, September 5, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced maintenance work across select areas. The shutdown will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., after which power supply is expected to be restored.

According to TANGEDCO, the maintenance activity is part of routine measures to ensure uninterrupted supply and strengthen the city’s electricity infrastructure. Residents have been advised to plan accordingly, especially those working from home, businesses depending on uninterrupted electricity, and households with medical equipment that require constant power.

Chennai Power Cut: Areas Affected

  • Tambaram: The outage will impact Service Road, Invicon Flats, TTK Nagar, Erusalem Nagar, Church Road, Rathna Kumar Avenue, Marutham Flat, AS Rajan Nagar, and GK Moopanar Avenue.
  • Tiruverkadu: The affected zones include Rani Anna Nagar, Ashok Meadows, Valli Kollai Medu, Perumalagaram Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, and Hive Phase I & II.
  • TI Cycles (Industrial Zone): Areas such as Industrial Estate, BMR Industrial Estate, Kamarajapuram, KSR Nagar, VGN Shanthi Nagar, Cosmopolis, Brent Park, Victoria Park, and Hive Phase I & II will also be covered under the shutdown.

Chennai Power Shutdown Advisory

TANGEDCO has urged residents to complete necessary household chores and charge essential electronic devices beforehand. It has also requested industries and commercial establishments in the affected areas to schedule operations accordingly. Ahead of power cut, residents have been told to disconnect sensitive appliances (TV, computers, fridge, etc.) to prevent damage when the power returns.

While the shutdown may cause temporary inconvenience, officials emphasised that these planned outages are crucial for preventive maintenance and will ultimately help improve service reliability across the city.

ALSO READ: NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Madras Retains No. 1 Spot For 10th Year; IITs Sweep Rankings

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Election 2025
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
World
Brazen Thefts Grip Britain: Indian Tourists & Locals Left Vulnerable As Crime Wave Surges
Brazen Thefts Grip Britain: Tourists & Locals Left Vulnerable As Crime Wave Surges
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget