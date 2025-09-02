Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Power Cut On September 3, 2025: Key Areas To Be Affected

On September 3, 2025, Chennai will experience a power cut from 9 AM to 2 PM in areas including Ambattur, Red Hills, Tiruvanmiyur, and Teynampet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Chennai Power Cut On September 3, 2025: Several parts of the city will face a scheduled power shutdown on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) carries out essential maintenance works. The outage will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., affecting residential and commercial establishments across Ambattur, Red Hills, Tiruvanmiyur, and Teynampet.

Chennai Power Cut On September 3, 2025

  • Ambattur
    Power supply will be suspended in Adayalampet, Millennium Town Phase I to III, Padasalai Street, Kambar Nagar (I to IV), CASA Grand, KG, Kulakarai Street, Vanagaram Road, TT Mathew Road, and along the 200 Feet Service Road.

  • Red Hills
    Residents of Sothuperumbedu, Kumaran Nagar, Sengalamman Nagar, Vijayanallur, Siruniyam, Parthasarathi Nagar, and Vijaya Garden will be affected during the shutdown period.

  • Tiruvanmiyur
    The outage will cover Indira Nagar Cross Streets 17 to 20 and 25 to 29, Indira Nagar Main Road, the Corporation Shopping Complex, LB Road, and Ananth Apartments.

  • Teynampet
    A large section of Teynampet will experience the maintenance-related power cut. Areas include Poes Garden, TV Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Garden Road, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Kamarajar Street, Seethammal Colony, KB Dassan Road, Bharathiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam Street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai, Parthasarathy Garden, KR Road, George Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai, Venus Colony, and Murrays Gate Road.


Tangedco has urged residents and businesses in the affected zones to plan accordingly and complete essential electrical tasks ahead of time. The utility company also stated that power supply may be restored earlier than scheduled if the maintenance work is completed ahead of time.

Chennai Power Shutdown Precautions 

Residents in the affected areas of Chennai have been advised to take certain precautions during the scheduled power shutdown on September 3 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Authorities have suggested that households charge mobile phones, laptops, and other essential devices in advance to avoid inconvenience. Since water purifiers and refrigerators will not function during the outage, families are encouraged to store sufficient drinking water and minimize frequent opening of refrigerators to keep food fresh.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
