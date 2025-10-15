Chennai Power Cut On October 15, 2025: Over 30 Localities To Experience 5-Hour Outage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Power Cut On October 15, 2025: Over 30 Localities To Experience 5-Hour Outage

Chennai will experience a power outage on October 15, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM in Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Thillai Ganga Nagar due to essential maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Power Cut On October 15, 2025: Chennai is set to face a temporary power shutdown on Thursday as electricity authorities carry out essential maintenance work. The supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in several areas, including Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Thillai Ganga Nagar. Power is expected to resume earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Shutdown 

Ambattur: TVS Nagar full area, Kandigai Street, Annai Nagar Main Road, Padmavathy Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Mohan Garden, Water Canal Road, Palla Street.

Anna Nagar: Jayalakshmi Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Janakiram Colony, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Thamarai Avenue.

Thillai Ganga Nagar: Vanchinathan Street and Extn, Uthamar Gandhi Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Bharathidasan Street, Nethaji Street, Kesari Nagar Main Road and 1st to 7th Street, Surendra Nagar 6th to 11th Street and Extn, Bharath Nagar, Yamuna Street, Kaveri Street, Thenpennai Street, Tagore Street, Valmiki Street, Ilango Street, Nehru Street, Krishna Street, Vivekananda Street, Income Tax Colony 1st Street, Balaji Nagar 1st Street, Shanthi Nagar, DRA ASCOTT, KG Pinnacle.

What To Do During Power Cut

The shutdown has been scheduled to allow for preventive maintenance and upgrades on transformers and distribution lines, measures aimed at ensuring a stable electricity supply and reducing the risk of unexpected outages in the future.

Authorities have urged residents to plan ahead, charge essential devices, and take precautions such as storing water and switching off sensitive electronics during the outage. The maintenance work is expected to be completed before 2:00 PM, with power restoration following promptly.

The residents have been advised to switch off refrigerators, air conditioners, and sensitive electronics to avoid damage when power returns. They have been told to fill containers with water, as electric pumps may be unavailable and use battery-operated fans or hand fans if temperatures rise.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Chennai Power Cut
