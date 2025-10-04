Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Power Cut On Oct 5-7, 2025: Several Parts Of City To Face Over 5-Hour Outage

Chennai will experience power cuts on October 5 and 7, 2025, due to TANGEDCO maintenance in areas including Alamathy, Pallavaram, Avadi, Thirumullaivayal, Mylapore, and Poonamallee.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Several parts of Chennai are set to experience power shutdowns on October 5 and 7 as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) undertakes essential maintenance works to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. The affected areas include Alamathy, Pallavaram, Avadi, Thirumullaivayal, Mylapore, and Poonamallee.

Chennai Power Shutdowns – October 2025

October 5, 2025

Timing: 09:00 AM – 05:00 PM

Alamathy: Pondeswaram including Kilkondaiyur, Arakkambakkam, Karalapakkam, Pondeswaram, Kadhavur, Thamaraipakkam, Pudhukuppam, Vaniyan Chathram, Veltech Road, Kollumedu Road, Koduvalli, Poochi Athipedu, Aayilachery, Guruvoyal.

Over 8 hours due to essential maintenance to ensure reliable power supply. Bay swapping arrangements at 400/230/110KV Alamathy Substation and general maintenance work at 110/33-11KV Alamathy Substation.

October 7, 2025

  • Pallavaram: Durga Nagar, TNHP Colony, Celli Amman Temple Street, Pillayar Temple Street, Chandra Nagar, CLC Road.
  • Avadi: Pandeswaram, Kalaignar Nagar, Temple Banner Main Road, Poombozhil Nagar, Mosque Street.
  • Thirumullaivayal: C.T.H Main Road, Cholampedu Main Road, Netaji Nagar, V.O.C. Street, Manikandapuram 1st–16th Street, Kalaignar Nagar 1st–3rd Street, Venugopal Nagar, Ganesh Nagar.
  • Mylapore: R.K. Road, Main Road 2nd–9th Street, P.S. Sivasamy Road, Veeraperumal Temple Street, Bangaru Ammal Temple Street, Apparswamy Temple Street, Chidambaraswamy Temple 1st–3rd Street, Indraniammal Street, Nagaratnam Colony, Balasubramanian Street, Pallurkanniyappan Street, Bheemasena Garden, Karpagambal Nagar, Sripuram Street, Srikrishnapuram Street, Leots Lane, Appakkannu Street, V.M. Street, T.D.K. Road, J.J. Mudali Road, Dwaraka Colony, Brindavanam Street, Ganeshapuram, Balakrishnan Road, Nainar Nadar Road, Nadesan Road, Karaneswarar Pagoda Street, Karaneswarar Temple Street, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
  • Poonamallee: Bypass, Parivakkam Road.


What To Do During Power Shutdown 

During the shutdown, residents are advised to take precautions to minimise inconvenience. Essential appliances should be switched off to avoid damage from voltage fluctuations when power is restored. Keep backup lighting ready, charge mobile phones and power banks in advance, and plan water usage carefully. Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers unnecessarily to preserve food, and ensure that fans, computers, and sensitive electronics are unplugged.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
