Chennai Power Cut On July 31, 2025: Over 102 Localities To Experience Outage

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a scheduled power shutdown across several parts of Chennai on Thursday, July 31, due to essential maintenance work. Power supply will be disrupted from 9 AM to 2 PM, and may be restored earlier if work concludes ahead of time.

Chennai Power Cut (July 31, 2025)

Residents in the following localities are advised to plan accordingly, as per a report on ABP Nadu:

Tambaram: ALS Nagar, Ramana Nagar, Adambakkam Main Road, North/East/West Mada Streets, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar, Agaram Main Road, Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony, IAF Road, Ricky Garden, Harini Apartment, Sumeru City, Ranga Nagar, Sarangasi Nagar, Tiruvannamalai Nagar, Mr. Kamaraj Highway, Pettai Street, Kannagi Street, Panchayat Board Road, Chakra Avenue.

Pallavaram: Thiruvallam Periyar Nagar, Amman Nagar, Arulmalai Chavadi, Annai Anjugam, Sakthi Nagar, Pallavaram East, Thiruvallam, Venkatraman Nagar, Sivagami Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Pasiyam Nagar, Manickam Nagar, PBR Nagar.

Adyar: Besant Nagar, Rukmini Road, Beach Road, Arundel Beach Road, 7th Avenue, 30th Cross Road, MGR Road, Tiger Varadachari Road, Gandhi Nagar, Crescent Avenue Road, Crescent Park 1st & 2nd Road, Gandhi Nagar 3rd Cross Street & 4th Main Road, Shastri Nagar Malviya Avenue, Subbu Street, MG Road, Marudeeswarar Nagar, LP Road, Canal Bank Road, KP Nagar (1st–3rd Main Roads, 2nd & 3rd Cross Streets), PV Nagar (1st & 2nd Street), Anna Avenue Area, Govindarajapuram, Sardarpattes Road, Bhaktavatsalam 1st Street.

Velachery: Velachery Main Road, Matteo Street, Orandi Amman Kovil Street, Jagannathapuram, Rams and Seapros Apartments.

Vyasarpadi: Erukancherry Highway, PV Colony, Shastri Nagar, Indira Nagar Extension, Vyasarpadi Industrial Estate, Gandhi Nagar, Stephen Road, Vyasar Nagar, Pudunagar, MBM Street, Vyasarpadi Market, Central Cross Street, ABC Kalyanapuram, Satyammur 25th Street Garden, Pallath Streets (1st–3rd), Udaya Suryan Nagar, S.A. Colony, Sharma Nagar.

Avadi: Pattabiram, Sekkadu, Ayyappan Nagar, Sridevi Nagar, Thandurai, Kannapalayam, Gopalapuram, VGV Nagar, VGN Nagar.

The TNEB has urged residents in these areas to make necessary arrangements and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.