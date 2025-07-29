Residents in parts of Chennai are set to experience a five-hour scheduled power outage on Wednesday, July 30, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance work. The power cut is expected to last from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and authorities have urged citizens to plan their activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Chennai Power Cut (July 30, 2024)

As per the official release, the power shutdown will affect areas under the Besant Nagar 33 KV feeder, including: Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, 7th Avenue, 30th Cross Street, MGR Road, Tiger Varathachari Road, Muthulakshmi Street and parts of Lakshmipuram.

In Sholinganallur, power supply will be disrupted in: 200-Feet Radial Road, Rajam Nagar, Viduthalai Nagar and Periya Kovilambakkam.

The scheduled outage is part of ongoing feeder and structure maintenance to ensure improved reliability and service in the future. This comes just a day after a similar power disruption impacted Madambakkam and surrounding localities, including: Vengaivasal, Mappedu, Agaramthen, Padhuvanchery, Kaspapuram, Secretariat Colony, Camp Road, Sembakkam, Selaiyur, Thiruvanchery, Noothenchery, Rajakeelpakkam, Gowrivakkam, Santhoshpuram and Rikki.

TANGEDCO officials stated that such scheduled outages are necessary to conduct routine system upgrades and safety inspections. Power is expected to be restored promptly once the maintenance activities are completed.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to charge essential devices, store water and take necessary precautions ahead of the outage window.

Things To Do During Chennai Power Cut

In Chennai, scheduled power outages are commonly carried out for essential grid maintenance. Residents are advised to take preventive measures to reduce inconvenience. Fully charging mobile phones, power banks, laptops and any critical medical devices ahead of the cut is strongly recommended. It’s also wise to keep flashlights and spare batteries readily available, as candles pose a fire hazard.

To preserve food, keep refrigerator and freezer doors shut during the outage. Preparing meals in advance or storing ready-to-eat food items can help manage the hours without electricity. Additionally, unplugging appliances—especially sensitive electronics—can prevent damage from potential voltage fluctuations when power returns.