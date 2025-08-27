Chennai Power Cut On August 28, 2025: Parts Of City To Be Hit By Maintenance Outage

Chennai Power Cut On August 28, 2025: Chennai residents in select localities will face a scheduled power outage on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance and infrastructure strengthening work at two substations.

According to an official notification, supply will be suspended in Tambaram and Injambakkam for several hours during the day.

In Tambaram, maintenance at the West Tambaram 110 KV Sub-Station (Puduthangal) will affect residents of CTO Colony and surrounding areas, Sasi Varathan Nagar, FCI Nagar, Casa Grand, Goodwill Nagar, Moogambigai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and Ramakrishna Nagar. The outage is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the Injambakkam zone, work at the 33 KV Sub-Station will lead to a longer disruption. Power will be suspended in VGP Layout and Seetharam Avenue, along with several adjoining streets including Periyar Street, Pothigai Street, Munisewaran Kovil Street, Gowriamman Kovil Street, Bajanai Kovil Street, Shalimar Garden, M.K. Radha Avenue and Radiant Avenue. The shutdown here will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

TANGEDCO has clarified that the shutdown is part of periodical and preventive maintenance, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply and reducing the risk of faults in the coming months. The power utility has advised residents to plan accordingly, especially those working from home or managing small businesses, and to make necessary arrangements for backup power during the scheduled hours.

Officials added that power supply may be restored earlier if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. Consumers may contact the respective section offices for further information or assistance.

Ahead of the scheduled power shutdown, residents are advised to charge their essentials like phones, laptops and power banks in advance and store enough water if dependent on motor pumps. Cooking early can save the hassle of managing meals without electricity, and limiting the opening of your refrigerator will keep food fresh longer.

The downtime can be spent on reading, spending time with family, or even taking a short rest.