Chennai Power Cut On August 14, 2025: Parts Of City To Experience Outage For Maintenance

Chennai Power Cut On August 14, 2025: Chennai residents are set to experience a planned power shutdown on Thursday, August 14, as authorities carry out essential maintenance work on the I.A.F. Tambaram 33 KV line. The shutdown is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and continue until 4:00 PM, totaling seven hours.

The outage will affect several neighborhoods across the city under Tambaram 33 KV line, including Indian Airforce Area, Kanthasamy Colony, LIC Colony, Sundaram Colony, Mothilal Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ganapathipuram, Velachery Main Road, Rajendra Nagar, Club Road, Kalpana Nagar, Rojathottam, Sriram Nagar, Devanesan Nagar, and Professor Colony.

Power officials have emphasised that the maintenance work is crucial to ensure the reliability and safety of the electricity supply in these areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions, especially in households and businesses that rely heavily on continuous power supply.

During this period, essential services and commercial establishments may be affected, and authorities have urged citizens to minimize the use of high-power appliances. Emergency services, hospitals and critical infrastructure are expected to receive alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted functioning.

Chennai’s electricity department has also requested residents to follow official announcements for updates and advised them to avoid unnecessary travel to areas affected by maintenance activities near electrical installations. Authorities stressed that such planned outages are part of ongoing efforts to modernize the city’s power network and prevent unplanned interruptions in the future.

City residents have expressed mixed reactions, with some acknowledging the importance of maintenance work, while others voiced concerns about the disruption to daily routines. Officials, however, assured that the maintenance is being carried out to enhance overall power stability and efficiency in the affected neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to make necessary arrangements in advance and ensure safety measures while the power supply is temporarily suspended.

