Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Harassment Happens If You Step Out At Midnight’: Chennai Cop To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs At Beach – VIDEO

‘Harassment Happens If You Step Out At Midnight’: Chennai Cop To Woman Feeding Stray Dogs At Beach – VIDEO

A Chennai constable faced backlash after confronting a woman feeding stray dogs at Thiruvanmiyur beach. A video of his remark about midnight harassment has been widely shared on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 04:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Chennai police constable on night patrol has stirred controversy after a heated exchange with a woman feeding stray dogs at Thiruvanmiyur beach. The constable, identified as Karthik, allegedly snatched her mobile phone while she was recording their altercation, though he later returned it. The incident unfolded when Karthik confronted the woman and her aunt, objecting to their feeding nearly 30 to 40 strays in the area.

He asked them to leave and suggested they stop feeding the animals for a few days to prevent them from gathering, news agency PTI reported.

When the woman questioned his objection, she insisted it was her choice to feed the dogs. She accused him of harassment, prompting the policeman to respond, “Harassment happens if you step out at midnight and roam around.” The remark, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media.

‘Are You Police?’ — War of Words Escalates

The video showed the woman pressing the policeman to repeat his remark, which he did. At one point, she asked him, “Are you police?” to which he retorted, “Are you public?” He then seized her phone, telling her to collect it from the police station.

According to NDTV, the woman told Karthik that her aunt had faced harassment in May 2024, but no action was taken by the authorities. She accused the police of negligence and also criticised civic officials for failing to sterilise stray dogs as required under the Animal Birth Control law.

Karthik, during the argument, also warned her, “If you come to feed the dogs, we will arrest you and take you to the police station.”

Clarification and Backlash

Media reports later cited Karthik as saying he only meant the woman would be arrested if she was found on the streets past midnight. However, this ‘clarification’ drew further criticism for appearing to shift the burden of women’s safety onto them instead of the police.

So far, no disciplinary action has been initiated against him, reports added.

Supreme Court’s Word on Stray Dogs

The clash comes amid heightened focus on the stray dog issue. Last week, the Supreme Court modified its August 11 order, which had directed that stray dogs in Delhi and the NCR be permanently relocated to shelters, a decision it later deemed “too harsh”.

The apex court has now ruled that stray dogs may be released back after sterilisation, except in cases involving aggressive animals or rabies. It also warned citizens against feeding strays in public spaces and directed that animal activists should not obstruct municipal workers engaged in catch-neuter-release operations.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Stray Dogs Chennai News Chennai Police Stray Dog Tamil NAdu
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget