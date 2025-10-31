Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChennai Pet Owners Must Carry Licence From Nov 24; Rs 5,000 Fine For Violations

Chennai Pet Owners Must Carry Licence From Nov 24; Rs 5,000 Fine For Violations

Chennai's GCC mandates pet licenses for dog walking starting November 24, with Rs 5,000 fines for non-compliance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
In a bid to strengthen pet ownership regulations and enhance public hygiene, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that starting November 24, all dog owners must carry a valid pet licence while walking their pets. Those failing to produce the licence during inspections will face a fine of Rs 5,000, as per a resolution passed at a corporation council meeting chaired by Mayor Priya Rajan.

Additional fines have been introduced for other violations — Rs 500 for walking dogs without a leash or handling multiple pets at once, as reported by Times of India. The civic body has empowered health workers and divisional inspectors to conduct checks and collect fines to ensure compliance.

What Is GCC's online pet licensing system?

GCC first rolled out an online pet licensing system in August 2023 to simplify the registration process. Pet owners can register through the portal by uploading their details, pet photographs, and paying a Rs 50 fee. A rabies vaccination certificate and microchip implantation record, verified by licensed veterinarians, are mandatory for licence approval. Licences must be renewed annually, reported News9Live.

To promote compliance, GCC is offering free microchipping services at six corporation-run veterinary clinics. Additionally, private veterinarians across the city have been trained to provide the service, which is now compulsory for licence issuance. The upgraded portal also allows users to book microchipping appointments online.

Despite the system’s availability, registration remains significantly low — only 9,063 licences were issued in 2024, and 3,401 so far in 2025, compared to an estimated one lakh pet dogs in the city.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Chennai
