Chennai Mayor Priya Accused Of 'Snubbing' TVK MLA During Lamp-Lighting Ceremony, Denies Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident fueled political debate about perceived local tensions.

A ceremonial lamp-lighting event in Chennai has triggered a political controversy after a viral video prompted allegations that Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan deliberately sidelined R.K. Nagar MLA Pallavi during a public function. Responding to the criticism on Thursday, Rajan firmly denied any intentional slight, maintaining that the proceedings were conducted strictly according to official protocol.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of a school building in Pulianthope as educational institutions across Tamil Nadu reopened following the summer vacation.

Viral Video Fuels Political Debate

The controversy erupted after footage from the event circulated widely on social media. The video appeared to show Mayor Priya Rajan handing a candle to a senior corporation official instead of MLA Pallavi during a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

The visual quickly drew reactions online, with some users accusing the mayor of overlooking the legislator during the event. The issue soon spilled into political discussions, with supporters and critics offering competing interpretations of what transpired.

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Sequence Of Events At The Ceremony

According to accounts from the event, Pallavi extended her hand to receive the candle during the lighting of the second wick. However, Rajan passed it to Joint Commissioner Karpagam instead.

The MLA reportedly left the venue briefly after the incident, though officials later persuaded her to attend a subsequent inauguration programme scheduled nearby.

At the second function, Rajan attempted to hand the candle to Pallavi. The MLA declined the gesture, after which the mayor asked the Joint Commissioner to proceed. When he hesitated, Rajan reportedly urged Pallavi to perform the lamp-lighting herself. The MLA eventually participated, though observers noted visible discomfort during the exchange.

Mayor Says Protocol Was Followed

Addressing the growing controversy, Rajan rejected claims that anyone had been intentionally excluded from the ceremony.

She said that the programme was conducted as per the established order of precedence. Ministers come first, followed by the mayor. The MLA participated as an elected representative, and all actions were carried out according to procedure.

Her explanation was echoed by voices within the DMK, who argued that the sequence followed established protocol and should not be interpreted as a personal or political snub.

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Symbolism And Politics Collide

Supporters of Pallavi, however, viewed the episode differently, arguing that the MLA handled the situation with restraint despite what they perceived as a public slight. The incident has highlighted how symbolic gestures at official functions can quickly become politically charged in Tamil Nadu's intensely watched political landscape.

As clips from the event continued to circulate online, speculation about possible tensions between local leaders gained momentum, even though neither side publicly escalated the matter beyond their initial remarks.