Dr Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, collapsed while making ward rounds and died of a massive cardiac arrest. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community and beyond, raising urgent concerns about the hidden health risks faced by doctors themselves.

Despite rapid intervention by his colleagues—including CPR, an emergency angioplasty with stent placement, intra-aortic balloon pump support, and finally ECMO—he could not be revived. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest caused by a complete blockage of the left main coronary artery.

'Wake Up Call For Doctors'

News of his death was shared by neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, who described it as a “wake-up call” for the medical profession. He noted a disturbing trend of young doctors—often in their 30s and 40s—succumbing to sudden heart attacks. “The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others’ hearts are often neglecting their own,” he wrote.

Dr Kumar outlined the unique pressures that elevate cardiovascular risk among healthcare workers: erratic work hours that disrupt sleep, high-stress environments filled with life-or-death decisions, sedentary routines during long operations, irregular meals with heavy caffeine intake, and a habit of postponing personal check-ups. Psychological strain, he added, compounds the problem, with burnout, depression, and medico-legal stress weighing heavily on many practitioners.

When the Healer Falls: A Wake-Up Call for Doctors’ Heart Health

💔Yesterday morning brought heartbreaking news.

Dr. Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, collapsed during ward rounds. Colleagues fought valiantly-CPR, urgent angioplasty with stenting, intra-aortic balloon… pic.twitter.com/cS8ViaYeYv — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) August 28, 2025

The doctor also insisted on regular health check-ups, prioritising sleep, doing physical activity regularly, mindful balanced meals, stress management, no to tobacco and alcohol and building support systems.

Dr Roy is survived by his wife and young son. His passing has reignited debate over the urgent need for systemic changes in the profession, including better support for doctors’ physical and mental well-being.