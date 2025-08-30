Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities39-Yr-Old Chennai Heart Surgeon Dies Of 'Massive Cardiac Arrest' During Duty, Raises Alarm On Doctors' Health

39-Yr-Old Chennai Heart Surgeon Dies Of 'Massive Cardiac Arrest' During Duty, Raises Alarm On Doctors' Health

The sudden death of 39-year-old cardiac surgeon Dr Gradlin Roy from cardiac arrest, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, highlights the alarming trend of heart attacks among young doctors.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Dr Gradlin Roy, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon, collapsed while making ward rounds and died of a massive cardiac arrest. The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community and beyond, raising urgent concerns about the hidden health risks faced by doctors themselves.

Despite rapid intervention by his colleagues—including CPR, an emergency angioplasty with stent placement, intra-aortic balloon pump support, and finally ECMO—he could not be revived. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest caused by a complete blockage of the left main coronary artery.

'Wake Up Call For Doctors'

News of his death was shared by neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, who described it as a “wake-up call” for the medical profession. He noted a disturbing trend of young doctors—often in their 30s and 40s—succumbing to sudden heart attacks. “The irony is stark: those who dedicate their lives to saving others’ hearts are often neglecting their own,” he wrote.

Dr Kumar outlined the unique pressures that elevate cardiovascular risk among healthcare workers: erratic work hours that disrupt sleep, high-stress environments filled with life-or-death decisions, sedentary routines during long operations, irregular meals with heavy caffeine intake, and a habit of postponing personal check-ups. Psychological strain, he added, compounds the problem, with burnout, depression, and medico-legal stress weighing heavily on many practitioners.

The doctor also insisted on regular health check-ups, prioritising sleep, doing physical activity regularly, mindful balanced meals, stress management, no to tobacco and alcohol and building support systems. 

Dr Roy is survived by his wife and young son. His passing has reignited debate over the urgent need for systemic changes in the profession, including better support for doctors’ physical and mental well-being.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai
