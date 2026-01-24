Chennai To Relay Over 1,000 Rain-Damaged Roads From February At Rs 200 Crore Cost

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) After months of delay following heavy monsoon damage, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to begin relaying more than 1,000 roads across the city from February, with an estimated outlay of Rs 200 crore.

The works will focus on some of the worst-affected stretches battered by recent rains, particularly in Adyar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, West Mambalam and Anna Nagar.

In addition to surface roads, about five key underpasses -- including the Nungambakkam, Madley Road and Stanley Government Hospital subways -- will also be relaid.

Officials said necessary traffic diversions would be implemented to facilitate the uninterrupted execution of the works.

The road relaying drive follows a major financial sanction by the Tamil Nadu government, which on Thursday approved Rs 1,500 crore for road restoration works across 21 municipal corporations in the state. Of this, Chennai is expected to receive approximately Rs 200 crore.

Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar said that all GCC zones have already finalised their lists of damaged roads, and detailed proposals have been forwarded to the Ripon Buildings headquarters. “We will place the proposals before the council meeting this month and fast-track the relaying works by February. We aim to complete most of the work by mid-February,” he said.

To ensure better construction standards, the corporation also plans to appoint a project management consultant to independently vet the quality of road works. A separate tender for this consultancy is expected to be floated simultaneously with the main road relaying tenders.

However, contractors remain sceptical about whether the ambitious timeline can be met, citing delays in the actual release of funds. Greater Chennai Contractors Association president R. Ramarao said that despite multiple financial sanctions in recent months, pending payments have continued to mount.

“Even after sanctions are announced, funds are not released on time. The total dues for civic works have increased to nearly Rs 900 crore from Rs 700 crore just last week,” Ramarao said.

“At present, the corporation has no liquidity to execute new projects. Most tenders are being floated in anticipation of future funds. Until the money actually comes, these remain announcements on paper.”

With public frustration over damaged roads mounting, the coming weeks will test whether the promised relaying works can move from plans to pavement.

