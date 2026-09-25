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English NewsCitiesChandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion

Chandigarh Police Head Constable Shot Dead At Home; Minor Son Under Suspicion

Head Constable Nitin, posted in the Accounts Branch at Chandigarh Police Headquarters, was found shot in the head at his home.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chandigarh head constable shot dead at home Friday morning.
  • Police recovered country-made pistol, probing shooting circumstances.
  • Deceased's wife, minor son present; son under suspicion.
  • Investigation underway with forensic team, family questioning continues.

A Chandigarh Police head constable was shot dead at his home in Sector-22 on Friday morning, with police recovering a country-made pistol from the spot and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin, who was posted in the Accounts Branch at Chandigarh Police Headquarters. The incident triggered panic in the area after neighbours heard a gunshot and alerted the police control room.

A police team reached Nitin's residence after receiving the information. When officers entered the house, they found him lying on a bed with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Wife, Son Were Present At Home

Nitin's wife and son were also present in the house when the incident took place, according to the information available.

Police are investigating who fired the shot and what led to the incident. A country-made pistol was recovered from the residence and taken into custody. Initial investigation suggests that the same weapon was used in the shooting.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur also reached the spot after being informed about the incident. She inspected the scene and took details from the police personnel handling the investigation.

The SSP said the police received information about the shooting in the morning and immediately sent a team to the house. She confirmed that Nitin had suffered a gunshot injury to his head and died.

A forensic team has also reached the residence to collect evidence from the scene.

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Minor Son Under Suspicion

Police are also examining a possible role of Nitin's minor son in the shooting. However, the suspicion has not been confirmed by the police.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said the investigation was still underway and that it would be premature to reach a conclusion at this stage.

Investigators are now examining the evidence recovered from the house and questioning family members to establish what happened inside the residence and determine the circumstances leading to Nitin's death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the shooting incident?

The victim was Nitin, a Chandigarh Police head constable. He was posted in the Accounts Branch at Chandigarh Police Headquarters.

Where did the shooting incident take place?

The shooting occurred at Nitin's home in Sector-22, Chandigarh. Police were alerted after neighbours heard a gunshot.

What type of weapon was recovered from the scene?

A country-made pistol was recovered from the residence and taken into custody. Initial investigation suggests this weapon was used in the shooting.

Is anyone under suspicion for the shooting?

Police are examining a possible role of Nitin's minor son in the shooting. However, this suspicion has not been confirmed by the police at this stage.

Published at : 25 Sep 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Chandigarh Police Chandigarh News
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