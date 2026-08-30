Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur Was 7 Weeks Pregnant When Allegedly Set Ablaze

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Manjeet Kaur, pregnant, died from burn injuries.

Police charged Shubhi and Pinda with kidnapping and murder.

Kaur was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, then set ablaze.

A key detail has emerged in the case involving the death of Chandigarh influencer Manjeet Kaur. According to police, Kaur was around seven weeks pregnant when she was allegedly set ablaze nearly 54 days ago.

After suffering severe burn injuries, she battled for her life for several weeks. She eventually died on August 26 due to her injuries.

Chandigarh Police have named two people, Shubhi and Pinda, as accused in the FIR. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered against them based on a complaint filed by Kaur’s mother. Police are now trying to trace and arrest both accused.

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Manjeet Kaur Was Divorced

According to police, Manjeet Kaur was divorced and had a seven-year-old son. Her son lives with his father, Kaur’s former husband.

Police said Kaur had been living in a live-in relationship with one of the accused. Investigators are looking into this relationship as well as other aspects of the case.

According to the allegations, Shubhi and Pinda forcibly made Kaur sit in a car on July 3. She was allegedly assaulted before being tied to a tree and set on fire.

After learning about the incident, one of Kaur’s friends reached the spot. He put out the fire using a blanket and took her to a local hospital in Morinda.

As her condition was critical, Kaur was referred to a private hospital in Mohali. She was later admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on July 9, where she underwent prolonged treatment.

Regained Consciousness Briefly Before Condition Worsened

After weeks of treatment, Kaur regained consciousness briefly on August 5. However, her condition remained critical.

Around three weeks later, she died from her injuries on August 26.

Police are now working to piece together the sequence of events. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed along the route between Chandigarh and Morinda.

Police are also questioning Kaur’s acquaintances to establish what happened before and after the incident.

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Family Focused On Funeral, Police Continue Probe

Kaur’s family is currently carrying out the funeral arrangements. Police said family members have not yet joined the investigation due to the ongoing funeral proceedings.

The police said more facts could emerge in the case after the accused are arrested.