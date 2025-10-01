Sex Toy, Porn CDs And Forged Photos With Modi, Obama Found By Police In Chaitanyananda Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they recovered objectionable items and forged photographs during a fresh search at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research (SRISIM), the premises linked to self-styled ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy.

According to investigators, the search led to the seizure of one sex toy, five CDs believed to contain pornographic content, and three doctored photographs that allegedly showed the accused with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and a UK-based leader, reported ANI.

Officials said the accused, along with his female associates, was present during the search. Police teams also visited Bageshwar and Almora in Uttarakhand, as well as other locations where Chaitanyananda allegedly stayed while absconding, to corroborate evidence in the case.

Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Chaitanyananda Saraswati is accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi-based institute. Investigators believe he lured victims with promises of jobs and exploited his influence over students, particularly targeting those from weaker economic backgrounds.

DCP South West Amit Goel told ANI that three women close to the accused from the beginning are also under investigation. “He may have lured many with promises of employment. He used an international number to hide his identity and even checked into hotels under his old name to avoid detection,” Goel said.

Police earlier revealed that lewd chats and photographs of women were found on Chaitanyananda’s phone, indicating a pattern of predatory behaviour.

Lack of Cooperation

Investigators said the accused has shown “no remorse” and is giving “evasive answers” during questioning. He reportedly responds only when confronted with direct evidence. Two of his close female associates have been detained and are being confronted with him as part of the probe.

Victims Speak Out

The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station after multiple women students alleged sexual harassment and misconduct. According to the complaint, students reported receiving lewd messages via WhatsApp and SMS and said they were threatened with withholding of degrees and documents.

Several women also alleged that surveillance cameras had been installed inside the hostel under the guise of security, but were used to monitor them. Some staff members close to Chaitanyananda allegedly forced students to comply with his demands while ignoring complaints.

The allegations first came to light after the Peetham received communications on July 28 and August 1 from a student and an Air Force officer flagging “sexual atrocities.” A virtual Governing Council meeting was then convened on August 3, where over 30 students alleged harassment and trauma.