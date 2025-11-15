Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CCTV Inside Lal Quila Metro Station Captures Tremors After Delhi Car Blast: WATCH

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CCTV visuals from inside the Lal Quila Metro Station have surfaced, showing the moments when the car blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 13 people and left several others injured on November 10.

The footage, recorded during the explosion, shows commuters moving through the station on what seemed like just another normal day, unaware of the incident unfolding outside. While the blast itself is not visible from the camera angles inside the station, the visuals captured the tremors caused due to the car blast. These visuals can provide crucial timestamps and crowd movement patterns amid the ongoing terror probe.

Security agencies are analysing the footage alongside CCTV recovered from surrounding roads to trace the vehicle’s route and identify those involved.

The November 10 blast, triggered inside a parked car near the historic Red Fort, led to widespread panic in the area, prompting heightened security across central Delhi. Investigations are still underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police reconstructed the final hours of Dr. Umar Nabi using footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras, tracing his movements from the moment he left Faridabad to the minutes before the Red Fort blast. The visuals show him driving an explosives-laden car towards the Lal Quila Metro Station, slowing down just seconds before the explosion.

Investigators have pieced together his route in detail, from his journey on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to a brief halt at a roadside eatery, where he ate and later spent the night inside his vehicle before entering the capital the following morning.

Police sources say Umar’s movements reflect careful preparation and deliberate efforts to stay off the radar, suggesting a meticulously planned operation.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
