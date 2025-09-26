Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCBI Court Sentences Two IT Officials To 4 Years For Rs 15 Lakh Bribe; Jeweller Acquitted

CBI Court Sentences Two IT Officials To 4 Years For Rs 15 Lakh Bribe; Jeweller Acquitted

Two Income Tax officials sentenced to four years for accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe; jeweller acquitted. The case stemmed from inflated tax claims on a Barmer businessman.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jodhpur, Sep 26 (PTI) A special CBI court on Friday sentenced two Income Tax officials to four years in prison for accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, while acquitting a jeweller accused of acting as a middleman. In addition to the prison terms, both officials were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each, officials stated.

Delivering the judgment, Presiding Officer (Special court for CBI cases) Bhupendra Sanadhya observed that the actions of the officials constituted serious corruption, undermining public trust in government institutions, according to a court order.

The case traces back to March 2015, when the then-chief Income Tax commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and inspector Shailendra Bhandari were arrested along with jeweller Chandra Prakash Katta, after Barmer businessman Kishore Jain approached the CBI.

Jain alleged that the IT officials had inflated his tax liability for the year 2012-13 from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 12 crore and later demanded a bribe to settle the issue.

Initially, the bribe demand stood at Rs 25 lakh but was later reduced to Rs 23 lakh after negotiations. Jain, who had already won a favourable ruling at the Commissioner of Appeals, complained of persistent pressure from senior officials even after the ruling was issued.

Following his complaint, the CBI set up a trap. On March 31, 2015, Bhandari was caught red-handed while collecting Rs 15 lakh at Katta's showroom. Investigators concluded that the money was being collected on behalf of Sharma, resulting in the arrest of all three individuals, the CBI investigation stated.

The two officials and the jeweller were charged under Section 120B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. However, Katta was acquitted due to insufficient evidence regarding his involvement.

The CBI also conducted raids at eight of Sharma's properties across the country, which led to a separate case against him for possessing disproportionate assets worth crores, including immovable property and other valuable items.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Corruption Cbi Court Bribery Case Income Tax Officials Jodhpur News Rs 15 Lakh Bribe Jeweller Acquitted Pawan Kumar Sharma Shailendra Bhandari Kishore Jain
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
'Sheer Madness': Netanyahu At UN Slams UK, France For Recognising Palestine; Blames Hamas For Gaza Starvation
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
Suryakumar Yadav Fined For Asia Cup Remarks On Pahalgam Attack
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget