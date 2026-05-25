Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canadian tourist robbed of iPhone near India Gate.

Two masked youths on motorcycle fled towards Mathura Road.

Police investigating, reviewing CCTV footage for accused.

Separate incident: Youth injured by accidental firing.

A Canadian national was allegedly robbed by two motorcycle-borne miscreants near India Gate in Delhi’s high-security Kartavya Path area, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, had arrived in Delhi from Canada on May 20 and was staying at a hotel in Aerocity, news agency ANI reported.

Police said the incident took place around 1:00 AM on May 22 when Singh was taking a selfie near the Army Office on Shershah Suri Road close to India Gate.

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Accused Fled Towards Mathura Road

Investigators said two unidentified youths on a motorcycle approached the victim during the incident.

Both suspects had reportedly covered their faces. Police stated that the pillion rider, who was allegedly wearing a pink shirt, snatched the victim’s iPhone 16 before the duo sped away towards Mathura Road.

Following the incident, personnel from Kartavya Path Police Station reached the spot and initiated an inquiry.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and police teams are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

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Youth Injured In 'Accidental Firing' At Delhi Party

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was injured in an alleged accidental firing during a party in the Jain Nagar area under Begampur Police Station limits in Delhi’s Rohini district, police said.

The victim, identified as Raja, sustained a gunshot injury to his abdomen after a bullet was allegedly fired from a pistol belonging to one of his friends during the gathering at a private residence.

Police said the injured man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the incident occurred during a party after which several companions present at the scene allegedly fled.

A preliminary assessment suggests the firing may have been accidental, though a detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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