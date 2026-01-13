Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘India Is Not X Of Y’: Canadian Influencer Questions Bengaluru’s Silicon Valley Tag

A Canadian tech influencer challenges Bengaluru’s “Silicon Valley of India” tag, urging Indians to stop foreign comparisons and embrace originality.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

A Canadian tech influencer who has lived in India for over eight years has triggered a lively online debate by challenging the long-standing practice of comparing Indian cities to famous global counterparts. In a recent video, Caleb Friesen questioned why Bengaluru continues to be branded as the “Silicon Valley of India,” arguing that such labels dilute India’s unique identity rather than celebrating it.

Friesen’s remarks quickly gained traction across social media, resonating with audiences who feel that India’s achievements are often framed through a Western lens. While acknowledging that such comparisons are usually meant as praise, he warned that they can unintentionally position Indian success as derivative rather than original.

Why Foreign Comparisons Miss The Point

In his critique, Friesen took aim at a broader trend among vloggers and content creators who describe Indian destinations using foreign analogies. He cited examples such as Pondicherry being called “India’s Thailand” or Gulmarg being marketed as “India’s Switzerland,” arguing that these labels make Indian locations sound like imitations instead of places with their own character.

According to Friesen, this habit undermines the diversity and cultural depth of Indian cities and landscapes. By constantly drawing parallels with foreign destinations, he said, creators risk reinforcing the idea that global recognition only comes through resemblance to the West, rather than through originality.

Bengaluru, Tech Hubs, and Geography

Turning specifically to Bengaluru, Friesen pointed out that the “Silicon Valley” comparison does not even hold up geographically. The city, he noted, sits on the Deccan Plateau and not in a valley, making the nickname technically inaccurate. He also highlighted how other countries approach branding differently, citing China’s tech hub Shenzhen as an example of a globally recognised centre that does not rely on comparisons with the United States.

Friesen extended this argument to India’s entertainment industry as well. He observed that film industries often adopt Hollywood-inspired names like Bollywood, Tollywood, and Sandalwood, which, in his view, reflects a lingering search for external validation. In contrast, he noted that South Korea has built a globally respected film industry without borrowing Western naming conventions.

A Call for Confidence and Authenticity

Friesen said this mindset of comparison has been ingrained over decades, shaping how Indians describe their own achievements. He referenced a recent social media exchange in which Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal dismissed the idea that India needed a “Bryan Johnson replica,” instead stressing the importance of originality. Friesen praised that response, saying it reflected the self-assured attitude India should embrace more widely.

He concluded his message with a line that struck a chord with many viewers: “India is not the X of Y. India just is. Period.” Friesen urged people to stop drawing constant parallels with foreign countries and instead recognise India as “spectacular” and “one of a kind” on its own terms.

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Canada
