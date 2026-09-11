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English NewsCitiesBRICS Summit Delhi Traffic Alert: 35+ Roads Restricted, Check Airport & Railway Station Routes

BRICS Summit Delhi Traffic Alert: 35+ Roads Restricted, Check Airport & Railway Station Routes

If you are planning to travel to the airport or a railway station, here are the routes to keep in mind.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 01:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BRICS Summit causes weekend traffic restrictions on 35 Delhi roads.
  • Metro recommended; several major roads and junctions face diversions.
  • Specific airport and railway station routes advised for commuters.

Heading out in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? The city's traffic advisory is expected to affect movement throughout the weekend, with restrictions across more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points.

If you are planning to travel to the airport or a railway station, here are the routes to keep in mind.

Roads To Avoid And Diversion Points

The key roads affected by the restrictions include Mathura Road, Tees January Marg, Firoze Shah Road, Tughlaq Road, Panchsheel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Africa Avenue, Shanti Path, Tilak Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kautilya Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Kartavya Path, Purana Quila Road and Nyaya Marg.

Traffic diversions may also affect Janpath-Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, the Oberoi Flyover area, Ring Road-Barapullah Road and Mandi House.

The advisory recommends taking the Metro wherever possible.

Heading To The Airport?

If you are travelling to Delhi airport, the following routes can be used:

Gurugram → T3/T2: NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi-Gurugram Road → UER-II → T3

Gurugram → T1: NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → T3 Road → Ulaanbaatar Marg → T1

Dwarka → T3: Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

South Delhi → T3: Ring Road → AIIMS → Moti Bagh → RTR Marg → Shankar Vihar → NH-48 → T3

For those travelling from other parts of Delhi:

West Delhi → T3: Punjabi Bagh → Ring Road → Raja Garden → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri-Dwarka Road → Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

North/East Delhi → T3: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh → Raja Garden → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri-Dwarka Road → Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

ALSO READ: Delhi Schools Asked To Prevent Dengue: Students Encouraged To Wear Full-Sleeve Uniforms

Railway Station Routes

For New Delhi Railway Station, three routes are available:

Route 1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → CP Outer Circle

Route 2: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg

Route 3: Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → CP Outer Circle

For Old Delhi Railway Station:

Route 1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → SP Mukherjee Marg

Route 2: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Hanuman Mandir → SP Mukherjee Marg

Route 3: Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Boulevard Road → Lothian Road

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:

Route 1: AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

Route 2: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

ALSO READ: Satya Niketan Collapse: PG Operator Denied Anticipatory Bail; MCD Suspends 3 Officials

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there traffic restrictions in Delhi this weekend?

Traffic restrictions are in place due to the BRICS Summit. They are expected to affect movement across more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points throughout the weekend.

What is the general recommendation for travelling in Delhi during this period?

The advisory recommends taking the Metro wherever possible to avoid traffic congestion. Many roads, including major thoroughfares like Mathura Road and Ring Road, will have restrictions.

How should I plan my travel to Delhi airport during these restrictions?

Specific routes are provided for different starting points such as Gurugram, Dwarka, and various parts of Delhi, leading to T1 or T3. It's crucial to consult these detailed routes in the advisory.

What are the recommended routes for reaching New Delhi Railway Station?

Three specific routes are available for New Delhi Railway Station. Options include routes starting from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 01:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI-NCR 35+ Roads Restricted In Delhi Airport & Railway Station Routes Delhi Alternate Routes Delhi
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