BRICS Summit Delhi Traffic Alert: 35+ Roads Restricted, Check Airport & Railway Station Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BRICS Summit causes weekend traffic restrictions on 35 Delhi roads.

Metro recommended; several major roads and junctions face diversions.

Specific airport and railway station routes advised for commuters.

Heading out in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? The city's traffic advisory is expected to affect movement throughout the weekend, with restrictions across more than 35 roads and 22 diversion points.

If you are planning to travel to the airport or a railway station, here are the routes to keep in mind.

Roads To Avoid And Diversion Points

The key roads affected by the restrictions include Mathura Road, Tees January Marg, Firoze Shah Road, Tughlaq Road, Panchsheel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Africa Avenue, Shanti Path, Tilak Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kautilya Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Kartavya Path, Purana Quila Road and Nyaya Marg.

Traffic diversions may also affect Janpath-Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, the Oberoi Flyover area, Ring Road-Barapullah Road and Mandi House.

The advisory recommends taking the Metro wherever possible.

Heading To The Airport?

If you are travelling to Delhi airport, the following routes can be used:

Gurugram → T3/T2: NH-48 → Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi-Gurugram Road → UER-II → T3

Gurugram → T1: NH-48 → Mahipalpur Flyover → T3 Road → Ulaanbaatar Marg → T1

Dwarka → T3: Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

South Delhi → T3: Ring Road → AIIMS → Moti Bagh → RTR Marg → Shankar Vihar → NH-48 → T3

For those travelling from other parts of Delhi:

West Delhi → T3: Punjabi Bagh → Ring Road → Raja Garden → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri-Dwarka Road → Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

North/East Delhi → T3: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh → Raja Garden → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri-Dwarka Road → Sector 22 → UER-II → T3

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Railway Station Routes

For New Delhi Railway Station, three routes are available:

Route 1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg → DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → CP Outer Circle

Route 2: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → JLN Marg

Route 3: Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → CP Outer Circle

For Old Delhi Railway Station:

Route 1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → SP Mukherjee Marg

Route 2: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Hanuman Mandir → SP Mukherjee Marg

Route 3: Vande Mataram Marg → Dr Ambedkar Marg → Rani Jhansi Marg → Boulevard Road → Lothian Road

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:

Route 1: AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

Route 2: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

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