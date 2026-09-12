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English NewsCitiesBRICS Summit 2026: Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi Till 9:30 PM; Police Advise Metro Travel

BRICS Summit 2026: Traffic Restrictions In Central Delhi Till 9:30 PM; Police Advise Metro Travel

Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible to avoid delays caused by traffic restrictions and VIP movements linked to the summit.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi traffic regulated Saturday for 18th BRICS Summit.
  • Restrictions 9:30 am-9:30 pm in central Delhi areas.
  • Commuters advised metro, planning journeys due to diversions.
  • Emergency vehicles will receive priority passage during restrictions.

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Traffic movement across several key stretches in the national capital will remain regulated on Saturday as Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, with commuters likely to face diversions and restrictions in central Delhi and adjoining areas, police said.

The restrictions will be in force from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area, as well as on major corridors connecting central Delhi with other parts of the city, according to the Delhi Police.

Several important roads, including Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate and C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, will see regulated movement at different points during the day.

Police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible to avoid delays caused by traffic restrictions and VIP movements linked to the summit.

Motorists have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected stretches.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, police said.

The traffic arrangements are part of security and movement measures for the two-day summit, being attended by leaders of BRICS member countries and representatives of partner nations.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When will traffic be regulated in New Delhi?

Traffic movement will be regulated on Saturday, September 12, from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm. This is due to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.

Which areas will experience traffic restrictions?

Restrictions will be particularly around Bharat Mandapam and the Pragati Maidan area. Key roads like Ring Road, Mathura Road, and the India Gate area will also see regulated movement.

What should commuters do to avoid delays?

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use metro services wherever possible. They should also follow designated diversion routes and directions from traffic personnel.

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi BRICS Summit BRICS BRICS Summit 2026
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