BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's recent statements regarding the upbringing of daughters and “love jihad” have ignited heated discussions in political and social circles. She suggested that if a girl refuses to follow her parents’ guidance and attempts to pursue a relationship with a man of another religion, the family should adopt strict measures to correct her behaviour.

Thakur said, "If necessary, she should be scolded to ensure her future remains secure. If she does not listen, break her legs. Do not hesitate to discipline her for the sake of her future."

Parents Must Safeguard Daughters: Pragya Thakur

In her comments, Sadhvi Pragya said that as daughters grow older, they often start making their own choices and may even attempt to run away from home. In such cases, families should remain vigilant and take all possible steps to guide the daughter on the right path. “If strictness is required to explain the right way, do not hold back,” she added.

Mixed Reactions And Nationwide Discussion

Her remarks quickly drew reactions on social media. Critics condemned the statements, calling them a violation of women’s rights and personal freedom. Many emphasised that using violence or intimidation to control a daughter against her will is legally and ethically wrong. Supporters, however, view her comments as defending traditional family values and moral upbringing.

They argued that families and society have a responsibility to ensure children follow the right path and are not influenced by external forces. Several women’s rights organisations and social activists have condemned her remarks, stating that coercion, threats, or physical discipline violate individual rights. Yet, some defend it as a reflection of traditional family roles in guiding children’s safety and decisions. The controversy has reignited debates on “love jihad” and familial control, making Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s statements a flashpoint for both political and social discourse.