Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Break Your Daughter's Legs': Pragya Thakur's Appeal To Parents On Love-Jihad — WATCH

'Break Your Daughter's Legs': Pragya Thakur's Appeal To Parents On Love-Jihad — WATCH

Sadhvi Pragya said that as daughters grow older, they often start making their own choices and may even attempt to run away from home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's recent statements regarding the upbringing of daughters and “love jihad” have ignited heated discussions in political and social circles. She suggested that if a girl refuses to follow her parents’ guidance and attempts to pursue a relationship with a man of another religion, the family should adopt strict measures to correct her behaviour.

Thakur said, "If necessary, she should be scolded to ensure her future remains secure. If she does not listen, break her legs. Do not hesitate to discipline her for the sake of her future."

Parents Must Safeguard Daughters: Pragya Thakur

In her comments, Sadhvi Pragya said that as daughters grow older, they often start making their own choices and may even attempt to run away from home. In such cases, families should remain vigilant and take all possible steps to guide the daughter on the right path. “If strictness is required to explain the right way, do not hold back,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABP News (@abpnewstv)

Mixed Reactions And Nationwide Discussion

Her remarks quickly drew reactions on social media. Critics condemned the statements, calling them a violation of women’s rights and personal freedom. Many emphasised that using violence or intimidation to control a daughter against her will is legally and ethically wrong. Supporters, however, view her comments as defending traditional family values and moral upbringing.

They argued that families and society have a responsibility to ensure children follow the right path and are not influenced by external forces. Several women’s rights organisations and social activists have condemned her remarks, stating that coercion, threats, or physical discipline violate individual rights. Yet, some defend it as a reflection of traditional family roles in guiding children’s safety and decisions. The controversy has reignited debates on “love jihad” and familial control, making Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s statements a flashpoint for both political and social discourse. 

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sadhvi Pragya Pragya Thakur Pragya Thakur Love Jihad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget