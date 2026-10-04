Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shankersinh Vaghela sparked controversy targeting state's upper-caste communities.

Vaghela challenged upper castes to clean filth for money.

He defended remarks as pro-reservation, refusing to apologize.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who has often made headlines for his political remarks, has triggered a political controversy following comments about upper-caste communities in the state.

After facing criticism over his remarks about the Patel, Bania and Brahmin communities, Vaghela defended his comments and refused to apologise. He said he was not against any community but made it clear that there was no question of him apologising over the issue.

Attacking the BJP while defending his remarks, Vaghela said, “Yesterday, a huge storm was created over my statement without any reason. BJP people have targeted me without understanding the true meaning of my statement.”

Vaghela Says Remarks Were About Reservation

Vaghela stressed that his comments were made in the context of an “anti-reservation government”. He alleged that the present BJP government does not like reserved communities.

He said, “The community that did the very difficult work of cleaning filth years ago is today getting reservation, and that is their compensation in the true sense.”

What Was The Controversy?

At an event attended by Congress leader Amit Chavda, Vaghela had issued an open challenge involving the Patel, Bania and Brahmin communities.

“If people from the Patel, Bania or Brahmin communities clean the filth, I will give them Rs 50,000 in cash,” he had said.

He also spoke about the poor condition of the tribal community and the injustice it had faced for centuries, while strongly defending the reservation system.

Brahmin Community Expresses Anger

Vaghela’s remarks triggered strong resentment among members of the Brahmin community.

Yagnesh Dave, convenor of the state Brahmin community, hit back at Vaghela, saying, “Shankersinh Vaghela’s personality has always been controversial. Instead of teaching others, Shankersinh should start with his own house.”

Dave added, “If Shankersinh Vaghela is ready to collect garbage from my house, I will pay him Rs 5 lakh every month.”