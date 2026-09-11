‘Whole City Is Full Of Filth’: Bombay HC Pulls Up BMC Over Garbage Piling On Mumbai Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay HC heavily criticized BMC over Mumbai's widespread garbage.

Court questioned BMC's inaction, demanding proper operating procedures.

Judges directed Commissioner to establish accountability, suggested new measures.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over garbage piling up on roads, saying the “whole city is full of filth”.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale questioned the civic body over the state of cleanliness in Mumbai and asked whether its machinery had become inactive.

“Is the entire city covered in garbage? Has the machinery become inactive?” the bench asked.

The court was hearing a petition filed by residents of Kannamwar Nagar concerning pollution caused by the Kanjurmarg dumping ground.

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Bombay HC Warns BMC Officers

Expressing strong displeasure, the bench said the civic body needed a proper standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the problem.

“Everywhere there is only filth. We will take action against the BMC officers. Seems like the machinery is not working. You need to have a proper SOP. How are we calling ourselves an international city?” the court said.

The bench warned that the concerned ward officer would be held responsible for uncleanliness in every ward. It also said contempt proceedings could be initiated against officials who fail to perform their duties.

“Now we will hold these officers also accountable and responsible. There needs to be action against them too. The whole city is full of filth. Enough is enough. The BMC is giving us false assurances,” the bench said.

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Court Directs BMC Commissioner To Fix Accountability

The court said it had been left with no alternative but to direct the BMC Commissioner to “put the house in order” and establish accountability.

“This is a serious matter. This is something very painful. There are some identified spots in the city where one will always find heaps of garbage lying, and still the concerned ward officers do not take any action,” the court said.

The bench also advised the civic body to consider involving social media influencers in cleanliness drives.

It further suggested that the BMC consider imposing fines and initiating criminal prosecution against people who litter or dump garbage on public roads.

The matter will be heard next on October 7.