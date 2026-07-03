Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay HC quashed SDPI leader's externment order.

Court ruled anti-government slogans are protected fundamental rights.

No evidence of public disturbance by peaceful protests found.

The Bombay High Court has quashed a one-year externment order issued against Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, holding that merely raising slogans such as "BJP Murdabad" while participating in protests against the government cannot be grounds for externment.

In an order passed on Thursday, Justice Madhav Jamdar said Chaudhary's externment solely for opposing certain decisions of the Government of India violated his fundamental rights, including his freedom of speech and expression and his right to live with dignity.

Court Questions Police Action

While examining the FIRs that formed the basis of the externment proceedings, the court noted that Chaudhary had raised slogans including "BJP Murdabad" and "Amit Shah Murdabad."

Questioning the rationale behind the action, Justice Jamdar observed, "Why externment orders for slogans? Can’t citizens raise such slogans? Why can’t citizens protest against government actions and decisions?"

During the hearing, the judge also remarked, "What is this? Are all citizens being made slaves of the Government of India? Can't they protest or organise agitations?"

ALSO READ: Nagpur Cop Assaulted On Road After Minor Car Scrape; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack, 14 Held

Order Linked to Anti-Government Protests

According to the petition, the externment order was passed after Chaudhary and SDPI workers organised protests against certain decisions of the Central government, including demonstrations over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the Gyanvapi dispute.

Mumbai Police had argued that the protests were held without the required permission from the authorities and relied on the FIRs registered against Chaudhary to justify the externment.

No Evidence of Harm, HC Observes

The High Court, however, found no material on record to suggest that the protests or agitations had caused any harm or disturbance that would warrant an externment order under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Holding that peaceful protests alone cannot justify such action, the court allowed Chaudhary's petition and set aside the externment order, observing that dissent against government decisions is protected by the constitutional guarantee of free speech.